Mosquito Repellent Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming Years by 2027

According to research, global sales of Mosquito Repellent were valued at 35052 million USD in 2021 and are projected to reach 517.34 million USD by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 4.86% from 2021 to 2027. SC Johnson accounted for 36.014%. Other major players such as Spectrum Brands, Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Zhongshan LANJU and Godrej Household accounted for more than 25% of the overall mosquito repellent market share in 2017.

Request a sample for more information: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/718932

Mosquito repellents are substances applied to human skin, clothing, or other surfaces to prevent mosquitoes from sitting or crawling on the surface. Various mosquito repellents are used to repel mosquitoes such as malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, yellow fever, and Zika virus and to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. Chemicals widely used in the manufacture of mosquito Repellents include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexanediol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate.

As the urbanization process progresses, the urban population improves, housing conditions and family repellent methods are gradually switched to mosquito liquids (Vaporizers and Aerosols). As a result of the substitution effect, mosquito repellent sales decreased. Due to global warming, hot areas on Earth are expanding. Serious tropical diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, yellow fever, and Zika virus are expanding the area of infection. In recent years, the Zika virus has seen a trend of rampant spread in Brazil, Singapore and other regions. Mosquito repellents are in great demand in order to effectively prevent and block the spread of insect diseases.

Request a discount (special offer for startups and new customers): https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/discount/718932

Toxins present in mosquito repellents such as DEET cause skin rashes, breathing problems, and other health risks. Meanwhile, the smoke from burning mosquito repellent is toxic to children and pregnant women. As the health risks posed by these chemical-based mosquito repellants increase, consumers are starting to shift their preference to herbal-based mosquito repellents. The shift in preference for herbal-based mosquito repellents is expected to drive the growth of the mosquito repellent market in the future.

The global mosquito repellent market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. By Type, the market is segmented into Coils, Sprays, Creams & Oils, Vaporizers, Mats, and Other Products. The mosquito repellent market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, independent stores, and online according to distribution channels. By region, North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and other Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand, ASEAN and other Asia Pacific regions) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

By type, the spray division led the mosquito repellent market value. Currently, the market is trending towards herbal sprays that are skin-friendly, last longer than chemical-based sprays, and help reduce the likelihood of allergic reactions. By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket sector is leading the mosquito repellent market share. Rising urbanization, growing working-class populations, and competitive prices are driving the popularity of hypermarkets/supermarkets in both developed and developing countries.

Contact industry experts/analysts to obtain customization. https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/speakanalyst/718932