Most powerful SPD force in federal elections in some countries

Magdeburg (dpa) – In the Länder of Saxony-Anhalt, Lower Saxony, Bremen and Rhineland-Palatinate, the SPD has established itself as the most powerful force in the federal elections.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the SPD won the general elections with a clear lead. The CDU landed in second place ahead of the AfD, as the state returning officer announced that night. According to the preliminary result, the SPD obtained 25.3% of the second vote, an increase of 10.2 percentage points from 2017. The SPD achieved the best result in the country since 2005 and followed the national trend.

Saxony-Anhalt: defeat for the conservatives

The CDU reached only 21.0% and is doing worse than ever in a federal election in Saxony-Anhalt. In Saxony-Anhalt, the conservatives lose six of the nine direct mandates in favor of the SPD and the AfD. Just like four years ago, the AfD reached 19.6%. The left lost a lot, reaching just 9.6 percent. In 2017, the Left Party obtained a significantly better result of 17.7%.

The FDP won 9.5% of the vote after securing 7.8% four years ago. The Greens have achieved their best result in the country so far with 6.5%. In 2017, it was only 3.7%.

The CDU also suffered losses in terms of direct mandates: the SPD took four constituencies from the Conservatives, including the two largest cities of Magdeburg and Halle. In the constituencies of Anhalt and Mansfeld, the CDU candidates had to surrender to the challengers of the AfD. This is the first time that the AfD has won direct mandates in a federal election in Saxony-Anhalt.

Lower Saxony: the SPD, the Greens and the FDP are multiplying

In Lower Saxony, too, the SPD has become by far the most powerful force in federal elections, with significant gains. In Sunday’s elections, the Social Democrats won 33.1% of the second vote, an increase of 5.7 percentage points from 2017. According to the preliminary final result, the CDU was relegated to second place with 24.2%, a decrease of 10.7 percentage points. The Greens made the most progress, finishing third with 16.1% (up 7.4).

There was also an increase in the PDF, which amounted to 10.5% (plus 1.2 percentage points). The AfD reached 7.4 percent (minus 1.7), the left reached 3.3 (minus 3.7) percent. At 74.8%, the participation rate was slightly lower than in 2017, when it was 76.4%.

Bremen and Rhineland-Palatinate: SPD wins

The SPD also won in the state of Bremen. The party obtained 31.47% of the second vote, as the state electoral control announced on its website that evening.

The SPD won the federal elections in Rhineland-Palatinate with a clear lead over the CDU. This emerges from the preliminary official final result, which the state returning officer released on Monday evening. As a result, the Social Democrats won 29.4% of the second vote in Sunday’s election. The Christian Democrats suffered double-digit losses, reaching just 24.7%. The third most powerful party in the state was the Greens with 12.6%, ahead of the FDP with 11.7% and the AfD with 9.2%. In the previous federal elections in 2017, the CDU was clearly the most powerful force in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Baden-Württemberg: CDU wins despite defeats

The CDU also fell to an all-time high in Baden-Württemberg, but remains the most powerful force in the southwest. After counting all constituencies early in the morning, the state’s CDU was 24.8%, 9.6 points lower than four years ago. According to the preliminary result, the Südwest-SPD increased by 5.2 points and landed at 21.6%. The Greens of the country achieve their best result of all time with 17.2%, an increase of 3.7 points. The FDP rises to 15.3%, after 12.7% four years ago. The AfD lost 2.6 points and ended up with 9.6%. The left loses 3.1 points and is only 3.3%.