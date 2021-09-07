mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market potential is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 15.49 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mrna-vaccines-therapeutics-market/requestsample

The messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, refers to a protein-coding gene in the genome that provides a basis for protein synthesis within the cells. The mRNA vaccines and therapeutics include self-amplifying, in-vivo self-replicating, and in-vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA that combine the desirable immunological properties. These vaccines are usually injected into the body to trigger virus-detecting immune sensors and produce viral antigen protein cells, which aid in enhancing the immunity of the body by improving B- and T- cell responses.

Market Trends

The mRNA vaccines are more effective against pathogens, cost-efficient, and have enhanced immunogenicity and higher potency. As a result, leading players are focusing on the development of an mRNA-based vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The success of the vaccine for COVID-19 can potentially boost the market growth. Along with this, improvements in healthcare technologies, such as the development of lipid nanoparticle formulations for in-vivo systemic delivery of mRNA, is providing a positive impact on the industry. Besides this, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes, tuberculosis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), pharmaceutical companies are investing to combine multiple molecules into single therapeutic medicines. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology and rapid advancements that have facilitated multiplexing of mRNA for improved product profiles, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2VEjuxE

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Argos Therapeutics Inc. (SCM Life Science and Genexine)

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

BioNTech AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

CRISPR Therapeutics

CureVac AG

eTheRNA Immunotherapies

Ethris GmbH

In-Cell-Art

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Moderna Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Tiba Biotech LLC

Translate Bio Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of vaccine type, treatment type, vaccine manufacturing, application, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Self-amplifying mRNA-based Vaccines

Conventional Non-Amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines

Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Bioengineered Vaccine Based Treatment

Gene Therapy (Gene Silencing/Suppression)

Gene Transcription (Protein Generation)

Cell Therapy

Monoclonal Antibody Based Treatment

Others

Breakup by Vaccine Manufacturing:

In-House mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing

Out-Sourced mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing

Breakup by Application:

Cancer

Infectious Disease

Vaccines In-vivo Therapeutics

Gene Editing

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foreign-exchange-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-de-icing-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/messaging-security-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/telepresence-robots-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/haptic-technology-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/plastic-additives-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/refractories-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vinyl-record-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/high-content-screening-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800