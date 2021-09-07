mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market potential is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 15.49 Billion by 2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mrna-vaccines-therapeutics-market/requestsample
The messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, refers to a protein-coding gene in the genome that provides a basis for protein synthesis within the cells. The mRNA vaccines and therapeutics include self-amplifying, in-vivo self-replicating, and in-vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA that combine the desirable immunological properties. These vaccines are usually injected into the body to trigger virus-detecting immune sensors and produce viral antigen protein cells, which aid in enhancing the immunity of the body by improving B- and T- cell responses.
Market Trends
The mRNA vaccines are more effective against pathogens, cost-efficient, and have enhanced immunogenicity and higher potency. As a result, leading players are focusing on the development of an mRNA-based vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The success of the vaccine for COVID-19 can potentially boost the market growth. Along with this, improvements in healthcare technologies, such as the development of lipid nanoparticle formulations for in-vivo systemic delivery of mRNA, is providing a positive impact on the industry. Besides this, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes, tuberculosis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), pharmaceutical companies are investing to combine multiple molecules into single therapeutic medicines. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology and rapid advancements that have facilitated multiplexing of mRNA for improved product profiles, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2VEjuxE
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Argos Therapeutics Inc. (SCM Life Science and Genexine)
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- BioNTech AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- CureVac AG
- eTheRNA Immunotherapies
- Ethris GmbH
- In-Cell-Art
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Tiba Biotech LLC
- Translate Bio Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of vaccine type, treatment type, vaccine manufacturing, application, end-user and geography.
Breakup by Vaccine Type:
- Self-amplifying mRNA-based Vaccines
- Conventional Non-Amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines
- Others
Breakup by Treatment Type:
- Bioengineered Vaccine Based Treatment
- Gene Therapy (Gene Silencing/Suppression)
- Gene Transcription (Protein Generation)
- Cell Therapy
- Monoclonal Antibody Based Treatment
- Others
Breakup by Vaccine Manufacturing:
- In-House mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing
- Out-Sourced mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing
Breakup by Application:
- Cancer
- Infectious Disease
- Vaccines In-vivo Therapeutics
- Gene Editing
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Organizations
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foreign-exchange-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-de-icing-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/messaging-security-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/telepresence-robots-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/haptic-technology-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/plastic-additives-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/refractories-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/vinyl-record-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/high-content-screening-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800