Multi Cooker Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 9.50% during 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multi Cooker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global multi cooker market demand to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during 2021-2026. A multicooker refers to a modern electric household appliance that is utilized for automated cooking. It includes several components, such as inner bowl, temperature and pressure sensors, condensate collector, lid, control panel, etc. A multicooker is multifunctional and widely used to roast, stew, grill, boil, bake, steam, fry, etc. These cookers aid in lowering the calories in the food as they utilize less fat or oil for cooking, thereby promoting healthy eating habits. Owing to their convenience, multicookers have gradually replaced numerous kitchen appliances, such as stoves, deep fryers, pans, microwaves, ovens, bread-makers, etc.

Market Trends:

The changing dietary habits and rising consumer health consciousness are driving the multi cooker market across the globe. Moreover, the growing adoption of new cooking methods and healthy living practices, is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing penetration of automated cooking procedures has led to a switch from manual to electric appliances, including multi cookers, which is further augmenting the global market. Moreover, the elevating awareness towards saving energy is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the improving living standards and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are expected to cater to the multicooker market growth over the forecasted years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Philips

Morphy Richards

KitchenAid

Fagor

Breville

Tefal

Multi Cooker Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Round

Cube

Other

Market Breakup by Application:

Restaurants

Home Use

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Electrical Goods Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Homeware Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

