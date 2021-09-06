Multi Domain Controller Market will grow at a CAGR of 25.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 Multi domain controller market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, application, propulsion type, level of autonomy, operating system and bus systems

Multi domain controller market will grow at a CAGR of 25.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Market Scenario

Multi domain controller can be defined as the server or control system which takes over a number of processors and handles all the other processors that are implemented in the vehicles. The multi domain controller handles all the automotive applications and the user of the vehicle is granted access to the primary domain control, where they can monitor and control all of the functions of the vehicles.

Rising complexity of electrical-electronic architecture in modern vehicles is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising government regulations related to vehicle safety, rise in production of luxury and premium vehicles with advanced technology and complex infotainment systems, increasing requirement for automotive system design and software due to the three most important future issues of the automotive industry, rising government regulations related to vehicle safety, rising demand to provide an immersive user experience along with an immediate need to make driving safer and more secure are the major factors among others boosting the multi domain controller market.

Segmentation:

On the basis of vehicle type, multi domain controller market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Based on application, the multi domain controller market is segmented into ADAS & safety, body & comfort, cockpit and powertrain.

Based on propulsion type, the multi domain controller market is segmented into BEV, HEV and ICE.

Based on level of autonomy, the multi domain controller market is segmented into autonomous vehicles and semi-autonomous vehicles.

Based on operating system, the multi domain controller market is segmented into QNX, AGL and android.

The multi domain controller market is also segmented on the basis of bus systems into CAN & CAN FD, ethernet, flexray and LIN.

The major players covered in the Multi Domain Controller Market report are:

The major players covered in multi domain controller market report are Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, Panasonic Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Autoliv Inc, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., HARMAN International, NXP Semiconductors, Hitachi Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, DENSO CORPORATION, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Broadcom, Microchip Technology Inc., Xilinx Inc., Melexis, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Vector Informatik GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, Valeo, ROHM CO., LTD, Cisco Systems, and Analog Devices Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

