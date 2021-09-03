Multi-Layer Blown Films Market growth graph to witness upward trajectory during 2021-2030

Global Multi-layer Blown Films Market is accounted for $5.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increasing demand for efficient packaging solutions among various industries and rising insist for FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods). However, the increase in complication for the manufacturing process of these films is hindering the market expansion.

Blown films are a combination of both plastics with polymers which is further malformed into polyolefin plastics, polyethylene etc. Blown films are made up of single layer and have low film force. Multilayer blown films possess properties such as low permeability to oxygen and carbon dioxide, heat saleability, high film strength, good adhesion, printability properties, which makes it ideal for food packaging. Multilayer blown films applied on the surface of packages as a lamination providing additional force to the packaging.

Based on the manufacturing process, blown film extrusion segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to rising demand for packaging films from the food & beverages. This process involves extrusion of a plastic through a spherical die, followed by “bubble-like” development. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market due to quick industrialization and blooming growth in end user industries which is fuelling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Multi-layer Blown Films include Ultimate Flexipack Limited, Charter NEX Films Inc., Girish Polychem Industries, HOSOKAWA ALPINE Aktiengesellschaft, ISO POLY FILMS, INC., Danafilms Corp., Borealis AG, SIVA GROUP, Raven Engineered Films Division, Balcan Plastic, Scientex Berhad, Berry Global Group, Coveris Holdings, Winpak, Loparex, Proampac, Next Gen Films, RKW Hyplast and Korozo Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.

Products Covered:

• Pouches

• Bags

• Wraps

• Lids

• Other Products

Layer Types Covered:

• 11-Layer

• 9-Layer

• 7-Layer

• 5-Layer

• 3-Layer

• 2-Layer

• Other Layer Types

Film Types Covered:

• Specialty Film

• Shrink Film

• Stretch Film

Material Types Covered:

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

• Polyamide

• Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVCD)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Nylon

• Other Material Types

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Blown Film Extrusion

• Co-Extrusion Lamination

• Cast Film Extrusion

• Co-Extrusion Coating

Applications Covered:

• Industrial Films

• Lamination Films

• Converter-Grade Films

• Printing Films

• Packaging Films

End Users Covered:

• Textile

• Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Consumer Goods

• Agriculture

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

