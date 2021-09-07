Multi-mode Receiver Market 2021-2028 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis Review: Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo SPA, Indra Sistemas, SA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Intelcan Technosystems Inc., BAE Systems PLC

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Multi-mode Receiver Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Multi-mode Receiver Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

Multi-mode receiver is an electronic devices integrated in an aircraft for enhancing the navigation, landing, and positioning capabilities. These receiver permit the aircraft to overcome the problems related to multipath interference and maintain innovative navigation criteria, which includes WAAS LPV and GLS CAT II/III. The growing deliveries of number of aircraft, and rising general aviation avionics retrofit market are some of the major drivers which bolster the growth of multi-mode receiver market in the forecast period.

Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo SPA, Indra Sistemas, SA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Intelcan Technosystems Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Saab AB, Thales Group, Systems Interface Ltd., and Val Avionics Ltd.

The increasing vulnerability of avionics to cyber-attacks, and stringent regulatory framework are some of the factors which may hamper the multi-mode receiver market. However, the rising ordinance for deployment of satellite-based augmentation system in aircraft, and the mounting demand of space saving and lightweight aircraft component are creating various opportunities which will increase the demand of multi-mode receiver market in the forecast period.

The “Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the multi-mode receiver industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global multi-mode receiver market with detailed market segmentation by sub-system, platform, application, and geography. The global multi-mode receiver market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the multi-mode receiver market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global multi-mode receiver market based on sub-system, platform, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall multi-mode receiver market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The multi-mode receiver market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

