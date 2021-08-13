Murder of Jovenel Moïse | As soon as he is appointed, the judge drops the case

(Port-au-Prince) The examining magistrate appointed on Monday to lead the judicial investigation into the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was shot dead by an armed squad in his home on July 7, announced on Friday that he was investigating the case gives up.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021 at 5:39 pm

“We are moving the said file for reasons of personal convenience and ordering it to be returned to the dean of this court,” said Judge Mathieu Chanlatte in his letter to the court of first instance in Port-au-Prince.

The speed with which the magistrate has abandoned these acts, which are attracting the attention of the whole country, is by no means surprising to certain lawyers who do not hide the danger of such a mission.

“I had said it would be difficult for Judge Chanlatte: he still has the same car, he has no other security guards on his job,” Judge Jean Wilner Morin told AFP. , President of the National Association of Haitian Magistrates. while the country has been ravaged by violence by armed groups for several years.

“The armed gangs are very close to the Port-au-Prince Court of First Instance, so it is very difficult for a judge, whoever he is, to conduct this case,” added Me Morin.

In the context of the July 7th investigation into the President’s assassination at his home, Haitian police claim they have arrested 44 people, including 12 Haitian police officers, 18 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.

The mystery of the murder grows in the country, which questions the sponsors and motives of an attack in which the first lady was wounded by bullets but no police officer responsible for the safety of the head of state was not touched.

“It is necessary that all actors involved accept that light is shed in the dark: If we do not provide a judge with the necessary means to deal with such a case, the case will be blocked. […]. If the court where the magistrate’s office is located is unsafe and the parts are likely to be stolen, the file should be locked, ”said Judge Jean Wilner Morin.