Mushroom Market Will Generate Massive Revenue to $66,195.0 Mn by 2027 | CMP Mushrooms, Costa Group, Gourmet Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms
Mushroom Market
The global mushroom market accounted for US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027.
Edible mushrooms are the fleshy and edible fruit bodies of several species of macro fungi. Mushrooms can appear either below ground or above ground. Mushrooms are cultivated in at least 60 countries with China, the United States, Netherlands, France and Poland being the top five producers. White Mushrooms, crimini mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, enoki mushroom, chanterelle mushroom, porcini mushroom, portobello mushrooms, and brown mushrooms are commonly used by the food processors.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Mushroom market including:
- CMP Mushrooms
- Costa Group
- Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.
- Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.
- The Mushroom Company
- Monaghan Mushrooms
- Okechamp SA
- Scelta Mushrooms B.V.
- Greenyard
- Giorgio Fresh Co.
The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Mushroom market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Mushroom market segments and regions.
Competitive scenario:
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mushroom market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast year for overall Mushroom market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Mushroom Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Mushroom Revenue and Share by Players
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Mushroom Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Mushroom Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Market Size by Regions
10 Market Size Segment by Type
10.1 Global Mushroom Revenue and Market Share by Type
10.2 Global Mushroom Market Forecast by Type
10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate
10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate
11 Global Mushroom Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Mushroom Revenue Market Share by Application
11.2 Mushroom Market Forecast by Application
11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth
11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 About US
To Continue…..
