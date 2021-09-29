Najla Bouden becomes Prime Minister of Tunisia

(Tunis) A woman, Najla Bouden, was tasked with forming a new government in Tunisia on Wednesday, a first in the country’s history, but her prerogatives will be curtailed after President Kais Saied assumes full powers.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 12:27 pm

Aymen JAMLI and Kaouther LARBI Agence France-Presse

Completely unknown to the public and a scientist by nature, the 63-year-old academic and Saied were responsible for leading a university reform project subsidized by the World Bank.

This surprising appointment was announced two months after Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi was dismissed on July 25 by the head of state, who also froze parliament and took over the judiciary.

According to a presidency press release, Mr Saied directed Ms. Bouden to form a government “in the next few hours or days”.

But it is the head of state who will be the real holder of executive power. He will chair the Council of Ministers by virtue of a

For the first time in the history of Tunisia, a pioneering country in the Arab world in matters of women’s rights, the government is entrusted to a woman.

Tunisia has been the Maghreb country at the forefront of women’s emancipation since the presidency of Habib Bourguiba, who set up a civil status code for her in 1956 that prohibits polygamy and denial and allows divorce.

doubt

The Tunisian Association of Democratic Women welcomed the election of the president and assured them that she had applied for it.

The well-known activist Bochra Bel Haj Hmida praised the symbolic meaning of the gesture, but reminded that Mr. Saied was “known” for negative positions on gender equality.

At the end of 2019, during the election campaign and after his election as president, Mr Saied rejected any bill that would put men and women on an equal footing in inheritance.

The appointment of Ms. Bouden “is a positive thing, a recognition of the importance of the role of women in Tunisia and their ability to be successful in all areas,” political scientist Slaheddine Jourchi told AFP.

But Ms. Bouden is lacking in experience, he added, expressing doubts about his ability to “face all the huge complex problems” that await him.

Heavily indebted and dependent on international aid, Tunisia faces a deep economic and social crisis – GDP decline, high inflation, almost 18% unemployment – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidency released a video of the President receiving Ms. Bouden in his office. Mr Saied emphasized the “historic” character of the appointment, which is described as an “honor for Tunisia” and “homage to Tunisian women”.

“End the Chaos”

Tunisian women took to the streets to express their joy at the appointment of a prime minister.

But “that doesn’t mean we will support them in every case,” one of them, Yasmine Benhassen, a 21-year-old student, told AFP. “We’ll be careful what she’ll do. ”

For Raoua Gorab, an unemployed woman in her thirties, it is important “that she solves the country’s problems, that she improves the situation on the labor market” because “everything is closed after the pandemic! “.

The main task of the government will be “to put an end to the corruption and chaos that has spread to many state institutions,” Saied told Ms. Bouden, a doctor specializing in geology.

She originally comes from the city of Kairouan (center) and has no recognized knowledge of economics. Before heading the World Bank subsidized project, she was Director General in the Ministry of Higher Education.

In the past few weeks, Saied has come under great pressure to press ahead with the appointment of a new manager. His extraordinary measures have been criticized by NGOs as a “takeover”.

In a telephone interview with Mr Kais on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a “return to parliamentary democracy” was “essential”.