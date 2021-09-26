Nancy Pelosi is confident that the massive infrastructure plan will be approved

(Washington) US Congress Democratic Chair Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she was confident she would approve a massive infrastructure plan this week, but admitted that the vote originally scheduled for Monday could be postponed due to differences between the Democrats .

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 12:01 am

US MPs are making a busy comeback this week with three key bills for President Joe Biden: a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan, a whopping $ 3.5 trillion in social reform, and a funding bill to “shutdown” the paralysis of the American federal services .

Supported by Democrats and Republicans, the first infrastructure building block was approved by the Senate in August and Ms. Pelosi had promised to put it to a vote in the House of Representatives “by September 27” at the latest on Monday.

When asked about this law on the ABC channel on Sunday, she assured her that it would be approved “this week.”

“I never put a bill to the vote if I don’t have enough votes,” she noted, admitting divisions in the Democratic camp, whose left wing is demanding that the huge bill be voted first for fear that the “moderates” will become refuse to support this very expensive component once they receive the check for the infrastructure.

The head of the Democrats warned that the amount of the reform project will probably have to be revised downwards. “It seems obvious,” she said. “Let’s not talk about numbers and dollars, but about values”.

Republicans are strongly against this project, called “Build Back Better” by Joe Biden, and are crying out for “irresponsible” spending. In order to bypass the blockade of the Republicans in the Senate, the Democrats have chosen a special parliamentary route that allows them to pass this text with a narrow majority (50 out of 100 senators in addition to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris).

But the Democratic bloc is still a long way from reaching an agreement on a final text, with the centrists in particular saying they will not go beyond $ 1.5 trillion.

But unless this reform bill is passed on October 1, the first day of the US fiscal year, federal government funding will suddenly run dry. In order to buy more time for the negotiations, the Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a bill that provides for an extension of the current US budget until December 3rd.

But this text now has to be approved by a majority of 60 votes in the Senate, and the Republicans have warned to oppose it. “That is more than irresponsible,” said Ms. Pelosi.