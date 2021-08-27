Nanoengineered Prosthetics Market Forecast to Grow at Steady Pace During 2021-2027

Nanoengineered prosthetics are implantable devices intended to replace missing body organ, using nanostructures and nanotools for their composition. Nanoengineered prosthetics comes under subdivision of nanomedicine. The use of nanostructures and nanotools have improved the functions of nanoengineered prosthetics. Moreover, the use of nanostructures and nanotools have reduced various disadvantages, such as infection around the site and dislocation of the implant, of using conventional prosthetics. The nanoengineered prosthetics market is gaining huge traction due to increasing research and development activities.

For instance, in May 2020, researchers form the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Texas A&M University developed nanoengineered bioink to 3D print functional bone tissues. The study demonstrates that bioink developed in the lab can be used to engineer 3D bone tissues. Moreover, researchers form University of Maryland (UMD) and the Rice University outlined a new proof-of-concept for 3D printed artificial bone tissue to help repair damage related to arthritis and sporting accidents. Such recent advancements are expected to augment the nanoengineered prosthetics market growth.

Furthermore, in June 2020, researchers form the Texas A&M University used 3D printed biomaterials to create facial bone grafts. The team combined stem cell biology, biomaterial engineering, and 3D printing to create new, more efficient, customizable bone grafting materials. Bone grafting is a medical procedure that replaces missing bone to repair extremely complex bone fractures. Any fracture of the bone is structurally important because it gives the supporting tissue, including muscle and ligament, a firm and secure basis from which to pull together. Some minor or very minor bone injuries can also be treated without bone grafting, however, the risk is higher for large bone fractures such as compound fractures.

The nanoengineered prosthetics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of limb loss in the global population, especially in North America. According to the Ohio State University, around 2.1 million people in the United States are living with limb loss, and that number is expected to double by 2050. Around 185,000 Americans have an amputation each year, and around 1,558 military personnel lost a limb as a result of the war. The above-mentioned factors are expected to increase the demand for prosthetics, which, in turn, fuel the nanoengineered prosthetics market growth.

However, there are some disadvantages, the treatment is expensive and may lead to side-effects or even complete rejection of the implant. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the nanoengineered prosthetics market.

