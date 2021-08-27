Nanopore Technology Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future With Top Key Players – Cyclomics, Electronic Biosciences, Grandomics

When a moving nucleotide (or DNA strand) passes through a nanopore immersed in a conducting fluid, voltage is applied to cause minute changes in electric current across the nanopore. This allows for the sequencing of any length of DNA/RNA fragment in order to characterise more genetic diversity. In addition, the technique aids in the generation of content-rich data, such as methylation. The data generated is real-time and aids in the provision of quick insights. It’s a scalable technology that goes from portable devices to ultra-high throughput desktop devices, all of which help in the order that’s needed.

Top key players: Cyclomics, Electronic Biosciences, Grandomics, INanoBio Inc, Qitan Technology, Quantapore, Inc., Nabsys, Inc., Nonacus, Inc.

The market for nanopore technologies is divided into three categories: product, application, and region. The market is divided into two types of products: instruments and consumables. DNA and RNA sequencing are among the applications covered in the research. The market is divided into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and others, depending on the end user. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are the regions studied. The consumables segment is now the largest revenue contributor by product, and it is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the usage of consumables in a wide range of operations, such as DNA and RNA sequencing.

Nanopore Technology Market, By Segmentaion:

Market segment by Type, covers
Instruments
Consumables

Market segment by Application, can be divided into
DNA Sequencing
RNA Sequencing

Nanopore technologies can be utilised to sequence pathogens quickly in a variety of outbreak circumstances. During pandemics such as Zika, Ebola, yellow fever, and swine flu, nanopore technology was explored to develop therapeutic possibilities. Furthermore, nanopore sequencing yields high consensus accuracy genomes of SARS-CoV-2 fast, allowing researchers to study both COVID-19 transmission and viral evolution over time. This is predicted to increase demand for this technology even more during the epidemic.

