Natural Food Preservatives Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2028

Sales of natural food preservatives have witnessed utter proliferation in line with the growing concerns about potential health impact of synthetic food preservatives. According to TMR analysis the natural food preservatives market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than XX% during the forecast period 2018-2028.

The study opines that the fast-track lifestyles in tandem with growing urbanization have influenced food consumption behaviors of consumers with a strong proclivity for processed & packaged, and ready-to-eat food products. The growing consumption of processed and packaged food have triggered the demand for long shelf life of products in F&B industry. Consequentially, the processors of natural food preservatives have started deploying innovative methodologies for producing green ingredients to impede food deterioration, which is estimated to proliferate growth in natural food preservatives market.

According to the report, the burgeoning consumer health concerns have prompted the governments of several countries to impose stringent regulations to limit utilization of synthetic preservatives and propagate adoption of natural food preservatives. Such government initiatives are likely to underpin growth in global natural food preservatives market.

Growing Innovative Integrations in Food Preservatives Industry Creating Growth Opportunities

The TMR study finds that the increasingly incorporated neoteric technologies, such as Pulsed Electric Field and High Pressure Processing for food preservation are penetrating into the natural food preservatives market. A leading stakeholder in the natural food preservatives market has recently processed flavonoids by genetically modifying yeast, which when utilized to treat fruit juices and meat delayed food spoilage. As per the study, these recent developments and trends are envisaged to underpin gains in the natural food preservatives market.

The impressive growth of microbial based food preservatives is likely to reflect positively on the global natural food preservatives market, finds the TMR study. The microbial derived natural food preservatives will hold highest market share, registering a steady CAGR of more than XX% by the end of the study period. The growing adoption of microbial-derived natural food preservatives is attributed to their capability to prevent proliferation of pathogens and extend the shelf life of food products. Consequentially, consumers are favoring microbial derived natural food preservatives over animal, plant and mineral sourced natural food preservatives, which, in turn, is augmenting the growth of global natural food preservatives market.

There are several challenges prevalent in the market, which according to the study have the potential to restrain the future growth prospects of natural food preservatives market. Moreover, natural food preservatives are costlier than the chemical based food preservatives, which is dampening the growth of the natural food preservatives market. Furthermore, several manufacturers of natural food preservatives have limited the production of food preservatives, owing to the highly unaffordable manufacturing costs.

The study opines that traditionally incorporated processes to extend the shelf life of food by leveraging plant based preservatives are gradually becoming obsolete. Moreover, the fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, such as vegetables, plants, and fruits, has been significantly influencing the growth of global natural food preservatives market