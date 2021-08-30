Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast to 2028 Natural language processing (NLP) intelligent process automation market is projected to see market growth of 15.80% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028

The natural language processing (NLP) intelligent process automation market is projected to see market growth of 15.80% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Market Scenario

Intelligent process automation can be defined as the process of integrating robotics with artificial intelligence, cognitive automation, machine learning, and computer vision. Intelligent process automation is an integration of machine learning and automation of robotic processes that supports human work and aims to progress without order over a period of time.

Minimizing the human work and error with optimum utilization of resources to earn greater efficiency of business enterprise, rapid increase in scope and usage of IT and automation across the globe with high acceptance ratio, automation with artificial intelligence helps in better customer experience, faster decision-making across the organization are some of the vital as well as impactful factors which will likely to augment the growth of the natural language processing (NLP) intelligent process automation market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028.

Segmentation:

Natural language processing (NLP) intelligent process automation market on the basis of component has been segmented as solutions, and services. Solutions have been further segmented into software tools, and platforms. Services have been further segmented into professional services, and managed services. Professional services have been further sub segmented into advisory/consulting, design and implementation, training, support and maintenance.

On the basis of application, natural language processing (NLP) intelligent process automation market has been segmented into IT operations, business process automation, application management, content management, security, and others. Others have been further segmented into human resource management, incident resolution, and service orchestration.

Natural language processing (NLP) intelligent process automation has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and others. Others have been further segmented into travel and hospitality, education, government and public sector, and utilities.

The major players covered in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market report are:

The major players covered in the natural language processing (NLP) intelligent process automation market report are Automation Anywhere, Inc.; UiPath.; Blue Prism Limited.; Pegasystems Inc.; AntWorks; NICE Ltd.; KOFAX INC.; Softomotive Ltd.; SAP SE; AutomationEdge; eggplant.; LarcAI; Kryon Systems; Autologyx; Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd; Cinnamon, Inc.; Wipro Limited; Xerox Corporation; Tata Consultancy Services Limited.; IBM Corporation; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Intelligent Process Automation Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

