Navalny case | Russia accuses the West of wanting to interfere in its parliamentary elections

(Moscow) Russia accused the West on Wednesday of wanting to interfere in the country’s parliamentary elections scheduled for September by “artificially causing a stir” around the imprisoned opponent Alexei Navalny.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021 at 3:08 pm

In a long press release criticizing Western countries and especially Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced “meddling in the internal affairs” of Moscow, “especially to influence the election campaign” of the parliamentary elections.

Scheduled for September 17-19, this election promises to be difficult for the government amid discontent, and Alexeï Navalny’s allies, who is currently serving a prison sentence denounced as a politician, have called for a “smart vote” . destroy the Kremlin.

For Moscow, “a number of Western states either directly or through controlled information resources and system media are systematically building around Alexey Navalny and his entourage the image of an organizational center of the democratic protest movement in Russia.”

“Berlin and its allies do not miss an opportunity to use the artificially generated sums of Alexeï Navalny with their direct contribution as a pretext for […] new attacks on us, ”the ministry continued.

Anti-corruption activist and sworn enemy of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a 2014 fraud case.

He returned to Russia in January after recovering in Germany on suspicion of poisoning, which he accuses the Kremlin. On arrival at Moscow airport, he was immediately arrested by the police.

The Russian authorities have been working to dismantle their network in recent months, particularly with the courts classifying their organizations as “extremists” and blocking dozens of related websites.

Most of his allies and close associates are overseas or on probation for “breaching health standards”.

Moscow’s criticism of Germany comes two days before Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Russia, where she will meet President Vladimir Putin.