Necrotizing Fasciitis Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Merck, WOCKHARDT, Atox Bio, Teva, Melinta Therapeutics | Forecasts 2021-2028

Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Market Synopsis:

The Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Market to account to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Necrotizing Fasciitis Market is the bacterial infection also known as flesh-eating disease. It affects the body’s soft tissue, muscles and organs. Red or purple skin in the affected area, severe pain, fever, nausea and vomiting are the common symptoms of this infection. Limbs and perineum are the most commonly affected areas of the human body.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Market are increase in the prevalence of risk factors, for instance diabetes, cancer, alcoholism, increasing geriatric population, increasing bacterial infection and growing importance of research on diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases. In addition, rapid growth in the number of R&D activities and rise in the advancement of treatment facilities are expected to provide beneficial opportunities for the Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Regionally, North America dominates the Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Market due to the existence of major key players and well-developed healthcare sector and rise in the significance of treatment of rare diseases in this region. Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Market in Europe and the Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the advancement in treatment technologies, rise in the research and development activities for rare disease treatment with increasing government support.

Top Major Key Players in the Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Market:

1 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

2 WOCKHARDT

3 Atox Bio

4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

5 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

6 Melinta Therapeutics LLC

Global Necrotizing Fasciitis Market Segmentation:

Treatment Segmentation:

1 Intravenous Antibiotics

2 Surgery and Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment

Symptoms Segmentation:

1 Fever

2 Nausea

3 Blisters

4 Gangrene

5 Unconsciousness

6 Severe Drop in Blood Pressure

7 Others

Diagnosis Segmentation:

1 CT Scan

2 MRI

3 Ultrasound

4 Laboratory Tests (Full Blood Count, Electrolytes, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate And C-Reactive Protein)

5 Frozen Section Biopsy

Risk Factors Segmentation:

1 Diabetes

2 Cancer

3 Intravenous Drug Use

4 Alcoholism

5 Obesity

6 Peripheral Vascular Disease

End-Users Segmentation:

1 Clinics

2 Hospitals

3 Diagnostic Centres

4 Surgical Centres

5 Others

