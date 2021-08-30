Needle Free Diabetes Care Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Developments to 2027 | By Top 10 Players -Akra Dermojet, Antares Pharma Inc, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc, Echo Therapeutics Inc, European Pharma Group Bv
Insulin is injected both intravenously and subcutaneously into the body. The most prevalent method of diagnosing is pricking blood vessels, which can result in needlestick injuries to healthcare professionals, as well as pain and infection. Diabetes self-care is difficult since it necessitates frequent blood draws for glucose monitoring, daily insulin therapy, and a significant risk of infection due to poking. Glucose monitors and insulin pumps are now available to help automate the time-consuming process of managing blood glucose levels, but they still require the use of needles for skin pricks and doses. As a result, non-invasive needle-free diabetes technology is becoming increasingly popular around the world.
List of Top Needle-Free Diabetes Care Industry manufacturers :
- Akra Dermojet
- Antares Pharma Inc
- Bioject Medical Technologies Inc
- Echo Therapeutics Inc
- European Pharma Group Bv
- Injex Pharma Ag
- Mannkind Corporation
- Medical International Technology Inc
- Pharmajet Inc
- The 3m Company
, & Others.
Several businesses are working on technology that could eventually replace the poke with a patch. Manufacturers are experimenting on a variety of approaches, including transdermal patches that measure blood sugar levels without collecting blood. The global needle-free diabetes care market is being driven by a growing senior population, a modern lifestyle, rising diabetes, and obesity rates, and changes in eating habits. Furthermore, rising diabetes awareness is helping the market’s growth. Skin damage or pain, infection, high cost, improper dosage, and technological errors connected with needle-free diabetes management may, however, limit market expansion.
The needle-free diabetes care market is divided into five primary regions based on geography: Europe, North America, Latin America, APAC, and the MEA. North America is predicted to have the biggest revenue share in the needle-free diabetes care market, with APAC dominating the market in the future due to an increase in diabetes prevalence, particularly in India and China.
Needle Free Diabetes Care Industry – Segmentation:
Needle Free Diabetes Care industry -By Application:
- Insulin Delivery
- Other
Needle Free Diabetes Care industry – By Product:
- Treatment Devices
- Diagnostic Devices
