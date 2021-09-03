Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2028

A new market study is released on Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This report is delivered as the most relevant, unique, fair, and creditable global market research report to valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. It facilitates in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand which avoids wastage of goods. Market research reports like this Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market surely helps to reduce business risk and failure. Major competitor strategies include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Research and analysis is carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client need and the business requirements.

Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.15 billion by 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17.42 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and chronic diseases, and demand for pain-free delivery of drugs.

Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Segmentation:-

By Technology (Inhaler, Novel Needle-Free, Jet Injector, Transdermal Patch, Others),

Application (Insulin Delivery, Vaccination, Pediatric Injections, Pain Management, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market

Global needle-free drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of needle-free drug delivery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

High amount of prevalence of diabetes worldwide is expected to drive the market growth

Reduction in risk of transferring of infection and pain associated with normal needle delivery methods is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limitations and drawbacks associated with the devices like, blockage and restrictions of flow of drugs is due to the tissue getting stuck in the needle openings is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of these devices is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Antares Pharma announced the establishment of an agreement with Ferring B.V., for the sale of rights and assets related to “ZOMAJET” (needle-free auto injector device).

In May 2018, Namaste Technologies Inc., announced an agreement with Inolife Sciences for the commercialization and application of Inolife’s needle-free technology in delivery of medical cannabis.

Market Definition: Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market

Needle-free drug delivery systems are an innovative way and method of delivery of drugs and other types of medicines. They can also be forms of transdermal patches, inhaling systems or even micro-needles that do not pierce the skin like a conventional needle.

According to International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organization, there are around 425 million people with diabetes globally, and this number is expected to rise to around 629 million globally. This high number of diabetes ridden population is expected to act as a major driver for the market growth due to the requirement of insulin delivery devices that are pain-free, and needle-free.

Segmentation: Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market

By Technology Inhaler Novel Needle-Free Jet Injector Transdermal Patch Others

By Application Insulin Delivery Vaccination Pediatric Injections Pain Management Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Market Competitors: Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the needle-free drug delivery market are

Antares Pharma,

Tianjin Xuying Technology Development Co. Ltd.,

Verdict Media Limited,

3M, PharmaJet,

Zogenix,

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Valeritas Inc,

Akra Dermo-Jet,

D’Antonio Consultants International Inc.,

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., BD,

CROSSJECT,

MIT Canada,

MedImmune,

Mystic Pharmaceuticals,

Needle Free Injection System,

Inolife Sciences,

Ferring B.V.,

OptiNose US Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

