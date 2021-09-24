Nematicides Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2026

Global Nematicides Market was valued US$ 1.14 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 1.52 Bn at a CAGR of 3.66 %.

Biotechnology innovation has increased the value of some field crop seed by introducing new traits, end user has demanded better protection of the seedling to maximize their return on investment posing an opportunity to nematicides market.

Request for Sample with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4015

Growing need to increase crop yield and quality due to reduction in arable land coupled with the benefit of higher crop quality and yield with the use of nematicides is driving the global nematicides market. Increase in the cost of high-quality seeds, like the hybrid, and genetically modified seeds, cost efficiency of seed treatment systems, the temperature on the product of crop protection chemicals limitations linked to soil structure, and encouraging government regulations are driving the market growth for nematicides. However, environmental and human hazards with the use of chemical nematicides, strict government regulations on pesticides, and the development of transgenic crops are the factors restraining the market growth. New active ingredients have been introduced that present new opportunities for seed protection. New insect protection genetics in corn and cotton have changed the spectrum of pests to protect against, resulting in the need to rethink crop protection strategies.

Fumitant dominated the market in 2017 due to the advantages like no residue leftover, no resistance development, and excellent activity. While the bionematicides segment is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to growing environmental and public health concerns with the use of chemical nematicides. Increasing demand for organic farming, demand for chemical residue free agricultural products, and government support to use biological nematicides across the globe further impels the growth of biological nematicides market.

Solid form dominated the nematicides market. Air contamination disadvantage of solid form overcomes by liquid-based nematicides also are cost-effective in terms of material and handling. Nematicides in the liquid form have the flexibility for more accurate and direct placement of the nematicides to the target crop.

North America dominated the global nematicides market in 2017 followed by Europe and Latin America. North America is blessed with large arable land. Increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency and growing organic farming thus drives the nematicides market growth. Asia Pacific region registers the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing population in the region which increases the use of nematicides to control the losses due to nematodes and enhance crop yield.

The report covers total market for nematicides has been analyzed based on Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries. Highly reliable and independent assessment of the competitive positions of the major suppliers of nematicides in terms of product sales and market share within each country is provided in the report.

The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Monsanto Company, Bayer CropScience AG, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., Isagro S.p.A., Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., BASF SE, Nufarm Limited, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and Certis USA are major players operating in the global nematicides market.

Direct Purchase this Market Research Report Now @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/4015/Single



Scope of the Global Nematicides Market

Global Nematicides Market, by Product:

Fumigant

Carbamate

Organophosphate

Bionematicide

Global Nematicides Market, by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Global Nematicides Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount On The Purchase Of This Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/4015

Key Players analysed in the Report:

Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Syngenta

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

AMVAC Chemical Corporation

Brandt Consolidated, Inc.

Isagro S.p.A.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Certis USA L.L.C.