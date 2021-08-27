Neobanking Market [2021 to 2027] Revenue, Opportunity Analysis | By Top 10 Players -Atom Bank Plc, Monzo Bank Ltd, Moven Enterprises, N26 Gmbh, Revolut Ltd

Neobanks provide a full range of financial services without the need for physical locations. The market is projected to increase because of the rising need for consumer convenience in the banking industry. Neobanks are distinct from typical banks in that they are customer-centric and provide tailored services to their consumers. Through mobile sites and internet channels, Neobank systems allow consumers to assess their service offers in real-time. These platforms also reduce transaction mistakes by eliminating the need for human intervention. Furthermore, the advantages provided by neo banking are projected to drive market expansion throughout the projection period. Neobanks’ significant development potential is also fueled by their low-cost strategy for end-users, which includes very cheap or no monthly fees for financial services.

List of Top Neobanking Industry manufacturers :

Atom Bank Plc

Monzo Bank Ltd

Moven Enterprises

N26 Gmbh

Revolut Ltd

Ubank Limited

Webank Co Ltd

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (Simple Finance Technology)

Deutsche Bank Ag

Sopra Steria Group Sa (Fidor Solutions Ag)

, & Others.

In the year 2020, the business account sector dominated the market. The market has been divided into two categories of accounts: business accounts and savings accounts. Neobanking is becoming the favored method of payment for large settlements in a variety of industries throughout the world. Over the projection period, the savings account category is predicted to increase significantly. Neobanking websites utilize a user-friendly technology that is specifically intended to safeguard against cyberattacks while also enhancing the online savings account ecosystem.

Neobanking Industry – Segmentation:

Neobanking industry -By Application:



Enterprises

Personal and Others

Neobanking industry – By Product:

Business Account And Savings Account

The neobanking market is dominated by the European region. The creation of a significant number of innovative technologies, as well as the region’s early acceptance of new technologies, may be credited to the region’s growth. Furthermore, firms are concentrating their efforts on creating product platforms and forming alliances in order to enhance their market position. During the projected period, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing market. The rising usage of smartphones, together with the expanding acceptance of internet services, is projected to boost market development.

