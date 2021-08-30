Network Bandwidth Management Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook- BM Corporation, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetScout Systems

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Network Bandwidth Management Software Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Network Bandwidth Management Software from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The network bandwidth management software market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Network Bandwidth Management Software Market: IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetScout Systems, Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Alcatel- Lucent Enterprise Holding, GFI Software S.A., Axence Software, Inc., Zoho Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., InfoVista S.A, Juniper Networks, Inc. and others.

Industry News:

May 2018 – Aerohive Networks announced its successful migration to its third generation Hive Manager Network management and networks application.

Market Overview:

Excessive use of one part of the networks impacts the overall network performance leads to increased latency and downtime. Network usage by non-business also affects its performance; hence, the real-time monitoring and its management are emerging in the enterprises.

With the increasing internet penetration, a trend of automation and analytics is also growing. This is resulting in a surge in demand for high-speed internet services in the commercial sector to deal with a vast amount of data seamlessly. Also, to maintain the performance of the private networks to ensure privacy, data protection, for the applications relying on networks and their speed.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the study for the network bandwidth management market is limited to the deployment type of the offerings by the vendors and their respective applications for both small and medium enterprises and large enterprises in a wide range of end-user verticals globally.

Regional Analysis For Network Bandwidth Management Software Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Key Trends:

Telecommunication and IT Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– Digitization is revolutionizing business operations in today’s world. It is not only digitalizing information but also digitalizing data transfer and digitizing communication process. The rising trend of Agile and DevOps workflow in the IT industries are increasing the cross-functional communication and data transfer. The latency in the network hampers the effectiveness of the process.

– The growing internet usage has penetrated its usage in almost all the industries, including telecommunication and IT. The trend towards OTT and IPTV are gaining customer interest. Also, telecommunication companies are partnering with OTT players for gaining the market share. Hence, these companies have to manage their network bandwidth for its seamless performance demanding the network bandwidth management software solutions.

– According to Limelight Networks, India, Philipines, Singapore, and the United States spends more than eight hours each weak for video streaming. Whereas, globally, consumers watch 6.75 and 8.03 average hours of online video and broadcast video online, respectively.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Network Bandwidth Management Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

