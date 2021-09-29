Network reactions to the selfie of the leaders of the FDP and the Greens

Politics with a filter: the Greens and the FDP meet for a first conversation after the federal elections and then repeat the self-presentation on the Internet. The reactions range from creative to humorous.

Berlin (dpa) – A selfie of four prominent politicians on Instagram – and the network is going crazy. What happened?

Greens Presidents Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, FDP Leader Christian Lindner and FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing released a photo of their first talks on a common government on Tuesday evening. The same photo four times with the same caption – but again the devil is in the details.

First of all, there are different filters on the images, which leads the user to recognize difficulties in finding an agreement between the Greens and the FDP at this level. In addition, the photos posted are square – with the exception of Robert Habeck’s. This also leaves room for interpretation, as one Twitter user proves: “Habeck is the only one who knows how to post rectangular rather than square images on Instagram. New digital minister! “

In addition, the quartet arouses clear group associations: “25 years after their megahit ‘Das Beste’: this is what the stars of Silbermond look like today,” wrote a user on Twitter. Another said: “Abba’s return is shaping up well”. One user actually lets Baerbock, Habeck, Lindner and Wissing sing “We are Family” by Sister Sledge, the four move their mouths for 15 seconds in the scythe and lift their heads to the beat.

And also the classics paraded on Twitter on Wednesday morning – photos in which all four look 25 years older or different face filters, for example a carnival mask on Baerbock’s face. The alleged goal of the talks between the Greens and the FDP – which no one can exceed – has at least succeeded for the first time on the internet.