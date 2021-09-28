Neubauer: Laschet’s government would be “ridiculous”

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer doesn’t want to speculate on coalition options. She prefers to remind the parties of their promises.

Berlin (dpa) – Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer has called “ridiculous” the attempt by Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet to lead the next federal government despite electoral losses. “The Union itself knows that would be ridiculous,” said dpa’s Neubauer.

Federal election results are self-evident. So you don’t want to assess the performance of the Greens, said party member Neubauer. “The Greens can assess their own election results themselves, and so do they.”

As a climate movement, it’s fundamentally not their job to speculate on coalition options. “For us, it is not the color of the party that is decisive, but whether the emissions are brought down to zero quickly enough and as fairly as possible,” Neubauer said, referring to greenhouse gas emissions, which make the earth’s atmosphere warmer every year and worsen. the effects of climate change.

Pressure on politics

In response to pressure from activists, all major Democratic parties had pledged that the earth should not warm more than 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial times. Now, after the federal election, parties should keep that promise, Neubauer said.

She also clarified that activists would increase pressure on policymakers even after the federal election, regardless of possible government alliances. “We will not stop measuring the government’s actions against the Paris climate agreement, whether it is Jamaica, the GroKo or the Ampel-Coalition.”

Over the past 40 years, “every coalition would have had the opportunity to seriously tackle the climate crisis”. Instead, they “made empty promises” and ignored the science, Neubauer said.