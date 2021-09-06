Neurovascular Accessory Devices Market : Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2028

Neurovascular Accessory Devices Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. The competitive landscape section of the report gives a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The company profiles all the major market players and brands that are dominating the market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values have been cited in the report. The study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The neurovascular accessory devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.03% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 884.17 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on neurovascular accessory devices market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in number of surgeries is escalating the growth of neurovascular accessory devices market.

Neurovascular devices refer to the devices that are employed for treating neurovascular disorders. These neurovascular devices include stents, clips and coils that are utilized in treatment of neurovascular disorders such as brain aneurysm. Suction & aspiration devices and clot retrieval devices are some of the devices that are employed for removal of blood clots form arteries and veins of brain that may be fatal.

The rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders among consumers across the globe, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of neurovascular accessory devices market. The use of the interventional neurovascular devices for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease of the brain and central nervous system and rise in the incidences of brain or cerebral aneurysm accelerate the market growth. The various government initiatives to modernize and expand healthcare infrastructure and increase in consumer inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries further influence the market. Additionally, rise in concerns regarding neurological diseases, public awareness about diseases and treatment options and surge in the healthcare spending positively affect the neurovascular accessory devices market. Furthermore, technological advancements in neurovascular accessory devices and rapid product approval process extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players covered in the neurovascular accessory devices market report are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, UreSil, LLC, Medikit co., ltd., Bayer AG, Acandis GmbH ands Biosensors International Group, Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Neurovascular Accessory Devices Market, By Disease Pathology (Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Ischemic Stroke, Stenosis, Others), Process (Neurothrombectomy, Cerebral Angiography, Carotid Endarterectomy, Stenting, Microsurgical Clipping, Coiling, Flow Diversion), Therapeutic Applications (Brain Aneurysm, Stenosis, Ischemic Strokes), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.

Coronavirus can influence the worldwide economy in three principal ways: by straightforwardly influencing creation and request, by making store network and market disturbance, and by its monetary effect on firms and monetary business sectors. The episode of COVID-19 has welcomed impacts on numerous viewpoints, similar to flight undoing’s travel boycotts and isolates cafés shut all indoor occasions confined more than forty nations highly sensitive situation proclaimed monstrous easing back of the Vaccine market unpredictability falling business certainty, developing frenzy among the populace, and vulnerability about future.

The neurovascular accessory devices market is segmented on the basis of disease pathology, process, therapeutic applications and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of disease pathology, the neurovascular accessory devices market is segmented into aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (avm), ischemic stroke, stenosis and others.

On the basis of process, the neurovascular accessory devices market is segmented into neurothrombectomy, cerebral angiography, carotid endarterectomy, stenting, microsurgical clipping, coiling and flow diversion.

On the basis of therapeutic applications, the neurovascular accessory devices market is segmented into brain aneurysm, stenosis and ischemic strokes.

On the basis of end-use, the neurovascular accessory devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics.

Competitive Landscape and Neurovascular Accessory Devices Market Share Analysis

The neurovascular accessory devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to neurovascular accessory devices market.

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

(Canada, United States & Mexico) Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

(Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

(Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.) Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

