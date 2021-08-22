New daily death record in Iran

(Tehran) COVID-19-related mortality officially hit a new daily record in Iran on Sunday, the same day restrictions were lifted earlier this week to contain the spread of the virus.

Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic, is fighting to contain what is portrayed as the “fifth wave” of the disease, fueled by the particularly contagious Delta variant.

According to the Ministry of Health, 684 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, clearing the previous record of 655 deaths announced on August 16.

According to the ministry, the pandemic killed 102,038 of 4,667,114 people infected in Iran. These statistics greatly underestimate the number of deaths and cases, according to several Iranian officials.

The restrictions imposed from Monday to Saturday included the closure of all administrations, banks and non-essential economic activities.

A ban on driving private cars from one province to another will remain in place until August 27th.

There is mixed support for the lifting of restrictions in Tehran.

When Chamsissadat, a housewife, told AFP that she was “happy” that she could “go shopping,” Edmond, the salesperson, thinks that “the closure” [de l’activité économique] did not affect the spread of the virus ”.

“Before closing [les commerces], They should block the streets for six days and [prévoir] Entertainment programs on TV to keep people at home, ”he says.

Salman, another seller, believes the travel ban has not been properly applied, noting that the authorities have not banned “public gatherings” including religious ceremonies to mark the great Shiite mourning for the ‘Achoura (which is celebrated on Thursday).

“When we close [l’activité économique], People travel [d’une province à l’autre] : The closure does not change the situation, ”he said.

The Islamic Republic was one of the first countries after China to be affected by the epidemic. Since the first cases were announced, the authorities have never ordered general or even local confinement of the population, but have acted piecemeal, imposing restrictions that vary in duration and extent.

Of the country’s 83 million or so people, only 5.8 million have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.