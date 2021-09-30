New discreet meeting between Russians and Americans in Geneva

(Geneva) Russians and Americans continued in Geneva on Thursday the strategic dialogue that Vladimir Poutine and Joe Biden had begun on the shores of Lake Geneva in June to redress the many differences that are undermining Moscow-Washington relations.

The new meeting, which will take place behind closed doors and in the absence of media, began around 8 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. EDT), said a member of Russia’s Permanent Mission in Geneva.

Talks between the delegations headed by State Department No. 2, Ms. Wendy Sherman, US side, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov, Russian side, are expected to take up a good part of the day.

The American delegation “looks forward to productive discussions,” tweeted the US Permanent Mission in Geneva, reproducing two photos published of their Russian counterpart.

We see Mrs Sherman shaking hands with Mr Riabkov and another where the two delegations stand opposite each other at a long conference table with the necessary microphones, badges with everyone’s names and bottles of mineral water.

Pandemic requires all participants to wear a protective mask.

Bonnie Jenkins, US Undersecretary for Disarmament, stressed during a conference on Wednesday that the US wanted the meeting on Thursday to result in “concrete steps”. In addition to disarmament, discussions should focus on new technologies, space travel and artificial intelligence (AI), she said, according to the ATS news agency.

It is Russia that is getting this time. The last meeting at the end of July took place at the Permanent Mission of the United States, which is perched on a hill in Geneva, just a few hundred meters from the Russian Mission.

The two parties then mainly discussed arms control.

During their historic June 16 summit, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin – who head the two largest nuclear arsenals in the world – insisted on the need to speak to one another despite the many points of contention. They stressed that even at the height of the Cold War, Moscow and Washington were in dialogue to avoid the worst.