New England hurricane risk for the first time in 30 years

(New York) Part of the northeastern United States, including New York, has been put on alert as Tropical Storm Henri, which could potentially be the first hurricane in 30 years, hits the New York coast – England.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021 at 4:20 pm Updated at 7:31 pm

Henri comes with the risk of flooding and strong winds that could cause serious damage, US weather services said on Friday.

“Henry is expected to transform into a hurricane tonight (Friday) or Saturday and be as strong as or near a hurricane when it hits land on Long Island or southern New England on Sunday,” a Friday National Hurricane bulletin said Monitoring at 5 p.m. Center (NHC). But on Saturday the weather services warned of possible effects.

“The last hurricane to hit New England on land dates back to Bob in 1991,” said a spokesman for the US Agency for the Study of the Ocean and Atmosphere. This hurricane killed at least 17 people on the east coast.

Given the threat, several governors urged the population to exercise caution. In Massachusetts, the city of Boston, Governor Charlie Baker called “everyone to avoid unnecessary travel,” especially in coastal areas.

In this state, where all beaches and parks are closed between Saturday and Monday, the storm could cause blackouts for 100,000 to 300,000 residents, the governor’s services say.

The hurricane warning also applies in parts of Long Island, New York, as well as in the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island, announced the National Weather Service on Twitter on Friday and warned of the risks of “dangerous waves and currents”.

Part of the New York coastline has been hit by the warning of this tropical storm.

“This is the first time a hurricane watch has been issued for parts of our area in nearly 10 years,” said the New York Meteorological Service, adding that the last time it was in late August 2011 was Hurricane Irene.

A year later, Hurricane Sandy left an even more painful memory in the American cultural and economic metropolis (44 dead).

The weather services warn that the strong winds could cause numerous property damage, particularly to roofs, roads and power and telecommunications failures throughout the affected area.