New England threatened | Henri becomes a Category 1 hurricane

(New York) Storm Henri turned into a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday and is heading for the northeastern United States, the US Hurricane Monitoring Center (NHC) said.

Posted on 8/21/2021 11:21 AM

With wind speeds of now up to 120 km / h, Henri should reach the American coast near Long Island near New York or in southern New England, a little further north, on Sunday, according to the NHC, which, however, expects to weaken before his arrival “.