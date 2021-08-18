New forest fire out of control in Northern California

(Susanville) A wildfire that broke out in the California capital region a few days ago got out of control on Wednesday after covering nearly 215 square miles.

Posted on 8/18/2021 4:41 PM

At least two victims had to be taken to hospital by helicopter after the Caldor Fire devastated a small town about 130 kilometers from Sacramento in the north of the state.

Thousands of residents prepared to flee the continuing flames that have ravaged the Eldorado National Forest since August 14, thanks to extreme drought and persistent winds.

“Please listen to the warnings and if asked to evacuate, go!” “, Pleaded the California fire department chief Thom Porter, quoted by the newspaper Sacramento Bee.

“We need you not to be on our paws, to protect your homes from these fires,” he insisted.

The fire has increased eightfold in 24 hours and was not contained at all on Wednesday morning, according to the latest report from the fire department.

The Caldor Fire is just one of dozens of flames devastating the chronic drought-stricken western United States, compounded by the effects of climate change.

Farther north, the Dixie Fire continued to burn for more than a month after it went. Although more than 6,000 firefighters were mobilized, only 33% of the disaster could be contained. It consumed more than 2,500 km2 – an area equivalent to that of Luxembourg – making it the second fire in California’s history.

Images by an AFP photographer testify to the height of the flames enveloping trees along a road where firefighters are trying to stop their advance. Too late for the small town of Janesville, lined with charred car wrecks.

PHOTO PATRICK T. FALLON, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Dense plumes of smoke from the numerous forest fires triggered an air quality alarm for residents of the San Francisco area, while the utility company PG&E had to turn off the electricity for around 50,000 customers on Tuesday. The operator blamed for the Dixie fire stated that the measure is intended to prevent power lines from starting new fires if they fall on dry vegetation such as straw.

The number and intensity of forest fires in the western United States have increased in recent years, with the fire season lengthening significantly.

According to experts, this phenomenon is primarily related to global warming: the rise in temperature, the increase in heat waves and the drop in precipitation in places make an ideal cocktail of fire.