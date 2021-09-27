New French arms purchase by Athens

(Athens) Greece and France will step up their strategic cooperation, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday evening, hours before the announcement of a military treaty with France in Paris.

“We are heading for a consistent strengthening of the strategic partnership between Greece and France,” said Mitsotakis on public television ERT during a visit to the French capital. “Tomorrow (Tuesday) morning there will be announcements in the lysée-Palast” with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the French Presidency, the two men are due to hold a press conference at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT).

The French defense industry looks to bounce back after Australia’s cancellation of a huge € 55 billion submarine contract, which favors a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to the Greek trade press, the French offer submitted in Athens concerns three defense and intervention frigates (FDI, Belharra after their name for export) and three Gowind-class corvettes.

Athens launched a tender for four frigates and the renovation of its Hydra frigates last year. The French company Naval Group participates and faces the German TKMS, the Dutch ladies, the Italian Fincantieri and the American Lockheed Martin.

Earlier this month Mitsotakis had already announced the surprise purchase of six French Rafale fighter jets, in addition to an earlier € 2.5 billion deal signed in January for 12 used Rafale and six nines.

Greece’s booming arms program is intended to counteract Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, against which France has been one of the few EU countries to protest publicly in recent months.

In return, Mr. Mitsotakis supported Mr. Macron’s request to create a European army. “The demand for European strategic autonomy is absolutely essential,” he told ERT.

“Europe must be able to act”, judged the Greek Prime Minister and stressed that Greece and France were “on the front line” to defend this initiative.