New health plan | Biden expands vaccination requirements to fight COVID-19

(Washington) Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a “bold and ambitious” plan to step up the fight against COVID-19 in the United States, the outbreak of which is fueled by the Delta variant, including introducing mandatory vaccination for millions of public and private employees private sector.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 11:05 am Updated at 5:03 pm

Cyril JULIEN Agence France-Presse

The American president has signed an ordinance mandating vaccination of around 4 million federal employees with no way of escaping the syringe through regular testing, according to a document released by the White House.

Employees of subcontractors who work with federal authorities are also affected.

For the private sector, the Ministry of Labor will make vaccinations or a weekly screening test mandatory for employees in companies with more than 100 employees or more than 80 million people.

And the president, who is due to speak in the afternoon, will ask the organizers of major sporting or cultural events to make public access dependent on a vaccination certificate or a negative test.

The aim is to “reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans”. […] Reduce hospital stays and deaths, enable our children to attend school safely and keep our economy strong, “President spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference.

Federal officials have 75 days to be fully vaccinated or face disciplinary action, added Psaki, stressing that there would be “limited exemptions” due to disabilities or religious objections.

“A madness”

The White House also wants to facilitate screening tests and expand the wearing of masks (travel, federal buildings) to contain the epidemic.

This new strategy, divided into six parts, is designed to convince the 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated. It comes as Joe Biden has suffered several health, economic and political setbacks this summer, punctuated by an avalanche of criticism of his management of the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan in late August amid the chaos following the return of Taliban power …

Jen Psaki refuted an “excess of confidence” of the president, who had assured that the country had “gained the upper hand” over COVID-19 on July 4th, the national holiday.

He had missed his goal of having 70% of adults received at least one dose of the vaccine by that date. The United States did not reach this rate until August 3rd.

This plan was “courageous and ambitious,” assured the spokesman, but the federal government’s ability to act is limited in the face of powerful states.

Republican officials, on the other hand, denounced a “madness” and “unconstitutional” plan, particularly regarding the big business component.

The White House has already imposed vaccinations on the military and nursing home staff that receive federal subsidies.

Federal employees have so far had the choice between getting vaccinated or undergoing regular tests and various restrictive measures.

Keep schools open

A nationwide recall for COVID-19 vaccines is also scheduled to begin on September 20.

Joe Biden’s speech is against the backdrop of an epidemic resurgence since the beginning of summer because of the Delta variant, while some Americans are hesitant or opposed to vaccination.

The United States, where 53.3% of the population is fully vaccinated according to health officials, is the country with the highest number of deaths from the new coronavirus worldwide, with more than 653,000 deaths.

In addition to the health component, the White House also hopes to revive the economy with loans with simplified procedures for the SMEs severely affected by the epidemic.

He also plans to keep schools open by expanding screening tests and urging states to vaccinate teachers and staff after returning to school in early September, which fueled concerns and disagreements.

Parents, but also some Republican politicians, are vehemently opposed to compulsory vaccinations – permitted from 12 years of age – or wearing a mask in school, especially in the southern states.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to ban school districts from introducing masking requirements in schools is the subject of bitter litigation.

Mr Biden should finally call for a world summit to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 22nd to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and resume vaccination in emerging countries.