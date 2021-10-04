New Prime Minister Kishida disappoints the markets

Tokyo (AP) – The new head of the Japanese government Fumio Kishida wants to get his country out of the corona crisis with mostly new faces.

As expected, the parliament elected the conservative to succeed Yoshihide Suga with the majority of votes from the coalition parties. That threw in the towel after just a year because of poor poll results.

Kishida (64), who belongs to the conservative wing of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has occupied all departments except foreign and defense ministers, but has taken the balance into account powers within the PLD. Critics see her cabinet, which only includes three women, as a sign of continuity rather than new beginnings. The stock market responded with lower prices.

According to media reports, Kishida wants the powerful lower house of parliament to be re-elected on October 31, instead of November as planned. Observers see the early election date as a movement, as new governments often enjoy higher scores in early polls. Additionally, Kishida and her LDP might try to take advantage of the fact that corona infections have dropped sharply thanks to the now high vaccination rate and the corona emergency was lifted a few days ago. Opposition politicians criticized Kishida. Although this is a new cabinet, the policy will essentially not change.

Observers do not expect a change of power in the legislative elections, but the LDP could lose seats. The length of time Kishida can remain in office may depend on this. The politician, from a political dynasty, faces enormous challenges. It must prevent a new wave of infections and at the same time help the world’s third crown-ridden economy to grow strongly again.

Kishida wants a “new capitalism” supposed to reduce the growing income gap between rich and poor. Observers, however, expect the curator not to deviate much from the course set by his arch-conservative predecessor and mentor Shinzo Abe. Abe continues to have great influence, which commentators say was also reflected in Kishida’s occupation of key party positions. In addition, Kishida announced another huge boost to the economy worth hundreds of billions of euros. Aggressively relaxed monetary policy will also remain in place.

The successor of Finance Minister Taro Aso will be Shunichi Suzuki. He is Aso’s brother-in-law and belongs to his second power group within the PLD. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who is Abe’s younger brother, kept Kishida in power. It thus ensures the stability of foreign and security policy.

Hiroshima-born Kishida, who served as foreign minister under Abe for many years, has so far been considered moderate. In the end, however, he gave the impression of a “hawk” security policy, presumably to secure the support of Abe’s circle.

Kishida, who like Abe is close to the nationalist lobby Nippon Kaigi (German: Japan Conference), wants to expand Japan’s defense capabilities and further increase the military budget. Like its predecessors, it supports the close security alliance with the American protecting power. At the same time, he wants to work with other democratic partner states in Europe and Asia to create an antithesis to China’s growing quest for power in the region.

Most of the ministerial posts went to members of influential PLD groups who had supported Kishida in the election of the party leader. 13 of the ministers are part of a cabinet for the first time. One of the three women on the team is Seiko Noda, one of Kishida’s three opponents in the party presidential election. It is supposed to ensure gender equality in Japanese male-dominated society and increase the birth rate. Because Japan does not age so quickly as any other industrialized nation.

Another woman in the firm is Noriko Horiuchi. She is in charge of the vaccination campaign and thus succeeds Taro Kono. He had made the late start vaccination campaign a success and was considered the favored candidate of the party’s broad base in the LDP elections, especially since he is much more popular than Kishida with his charisma. But Kono’s reform ideas have gone too far for the PLD ruling class.