New protests in France against the introduction of the health passport

New protests in France against the introduction of the health passport

(Paris) On Saturday tens of thousands of people gathered again on the streets of Paris and many French cities to shout their opposition to the government’s health passport.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021 at 12:19 pm

In the capital, several processions began in the early afternoon with calls for “freedom” or “resistance”, the seventh week in a row, reported AFP journalists.

Hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life have been storming every Saturday since July – former “yellow vests”, “anti-tax” activists or opponents of President Emmanuel Macron.

But in the past two weeks the wave of protesters has decreased sharply.

The health pass, which must be presented in bars, restaurants, long-distance transport or even hospitals, could be over the 15th from Health Olivier Véran.

In addition to Paris, demonstrations took place in more than 200 cities across the country.

PHOTO FRED SCHEIBER, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life have been storming every Saturday since July – former “yellow vests”, “anti-tax” activists or opponents of President Emmanuel Macron.

“This pass is a scandal,” started Rennes Virginie, a 46-year-old gardener who refused to reveal her last name. “This vaccine is still experimental, I think it’s unreliable at all, even more dangerous than COVID-19, which is no worse than a major flu.”

According to health authorities, the COVID-19 epidemic in France has already caused more than 114,000 deaths.

Since August 16, the health pass has also been valid in many shopping centers. As of Monday, it will be imposed on employees of places where customers are requested. Workers who refuse to submit them may have their employment contracts suspended.

“I’ve already been summoned by management, I don’t know what I’m going to do because, on the one hand, I am radically against vaccination and, on the other hand, I risk losing my job, I have a little girl to do” fodder, “confided Toulouse Nancy Peschtel, an educator who specializes in a day hospital and is subject to mandatory vaccination.

“It is an unbearable trap for me to put ourselves in this situation,” she regretted.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health, more than 48 million French people (71% of the population) have received at least one injection and 42.7 million the two prescribed doses.