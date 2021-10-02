New protests loom after local elections in Georgia

Tbilisi (dpa) – Amid new internal political tensions, mayors and local parliaments have been elected in the Republic of Georgia in the South Caucasus.

Saturday’s vote was seen as an important mood test for the ruling Georgian Dream party and the biggest opposition party, the United National Movement, of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, who was arrested on Friday. The result of the vote is also expected to lead to further protests. The two political camps were already claiming victory.

No reliable results yet

Hours before the polls closed, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili claimed, according to Georgian media, that the ruling party had won the elections “convincingly”. United National Movement leader Nika Melia made a similar statement. Support for the opposition was particularly evident in the capital Tbilisi. Melia, 41, wants to become the city’s new mayor.

The first reliable results were expected Sunday evening. Various post-election polls have seen the ruling party between 38 and 47 percent, the largest opposition party between 27 and 33 percent of the vote.

In the evening (local time), the electoral commission declared that the turnout in the local elections was 41%. There were no major incidents. With the vote, we must put an end to the polarization of society, demanded President Salomé Zurabishvili.

EU mediation

The situation in Georgia, with its 3.7 million inhabitants, has been tense since the legislative elections last autumn. The opposition accuses the Georgian dream of forging and has partially boycotted the work of the new parliament. There were mass protests.

The opposition wanted to see the results of the local elections as a referendum for early parliamentary elections. If the Georgian dream wins less than 43% of the vote, new elections should be called, demanded several parties.

This provided for a compromise negotiated by the EU between the two political camps. The ruling party ended the agreement this summer because the United National Movement had not signed the agreement. She also argued that many points had already been implemented. The Georgian dream won 43% of the vote in the general election.

The former president arrested

The atmosphere in the country was also heated by the arrest Friday of the ex-president wanted by an arrest warrant. Saakashvili, who had been convicted of abuse of power and who was last living in Ukraine, had voluntarily returned to Georgia. He called on his supporters to demonstrate again after the elections.

“My freedom and, above all, Georgia’s freedom depend entirely on your actions and your fighting strength,” he wrote on the Twitter short message service. According to the party, he is on a hunger strike. He falsely sees himself in a prison near Tbilisi.

Saakashvili was sentenced to several prison terms after being dismissed from his post in 2013. He was President of Georgia from 2004 to 2013 and implemented pro-Western reforms. After the August war it started in 2008, Russia recognized the Georgian separatist territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states. He had announced his return to his country of origin in recent days.

According to the Interior Ministry, the politician was arrested on Friday in an apartment in Tbilisi. He is under investigation for illegal border crossing. The owner of the apartment was also in custody. Ukraine demanded that the former head of state be protected. Georgian President Zurabishvili made it clear that she did not want to pardon Saakashvili.