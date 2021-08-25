New Research Study On Global Artwork Management Software Market Predicts Steady Growth Till 2028 | North America | Europe | Asia Pacific | Middle East And Africa | South America

Artwork management is the practice of automating procedures, shortening approval times, and improving overall performance. Artwork management software automates the process by saving the time and resources while assisting in staying organized and maintaining clear and reliable branding. Although, the artwork approval process is time-consuming, difficult, and vulnerable to errors, the adoption of artwork approval software is critical for catching errors, preventing enforcement breaches, and avoiding waste of resources. This software provides customizable and automated solution for packaging artwork and other end-to-end business processes, by minimizing risk, simplifying processes, and ensuring traceability.

According to the new research report titled “Artwork Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 942.80 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Artwork Management Software Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Twona, Esko, enLabel Global Services, Freyr., GreatFour Systems, Kallik, Karomi Inc, Lascom, Loftware, Inc., and Perigord Life Science Solutions.

The demand for this component of product packaging has increased because of globalization and evolving regulatory requirements for labelling and artwork. New product releases, line extensions, marketplace extensions, promotions, regulatory changes, and bar code changes result in changes in artwork across all industries. It is especially true for FMCG companies that deal with a large volume of artwork and packaging changes during the year, necessitating the use of a sophisticated computerized artwork management system.

The global Artwork management software market is fragmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Nevertheless, significant strategic initiatives by several industry players are observed in the market; for instance, in January 2021, Loftware and NiceLabel partnership, extended the global leadership in enterprise labeling and artwork management. This merger provides consumers and partners with a wider range of solutions, improved labelling capabilities, and the advantages of increased cloud-based investment.

