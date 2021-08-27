New Study: The Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Will transform Globally in Next Eigth Years

The growing prevalence of cryptococcus disease is escalating the expansion of the cryptococcosis treatment market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that around 1 million cryptococcosis cases arise throughout the world , and it’s anticipated that annually, the amount of deaths related to cryptococcosis is around 650,000. Most of the cases are reported among patients with complex HIV disease. Moreover, rising count of individuals being contaminated by the disease like AIDS is propelling the expansion of the cryptococcosis treatment. India has the third-largest HIV epidemic within the world. In 2017, HIV prevalence among adults (aged 15-49) was an estimated 0.2%. HIV prevalence is higher among men than women, with 0.25% of men and 0.19% of girls living with HIV as of 2017.

1. In January 2018, Lupin Limited, an Indian drug company , launched a generic version of Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc.’s ‘Ancobon Capsules’. These capsules are indicated for infections caused by Cryptococcus

2. In September 2017, CHAI’s HIV Access Program launched a web HIV New introduction Toolkit and an accompanying HIV New introduction Guide to supply partners and Ministries of Health with the tools and resources needed to introduce and proportion new optimal antiretrovirals (ARV) in-country

3. In March 2020, Eli Lilly and Company and Incyte Corporation announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to baricitinib for the treatment of alopecia (AA), an autoimmune disease which will cause unpredictable hair loss on the scalp, face and other areas of the body

North America is predicted to dominate the worldwide cryptococcosis treatment market and this will be attributed to the growing FDA approval for the launch of latest products. as an example , in February 2019, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based drug company , received orphan drug designation for APX001 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Orphan development . This drug are going to be used for the treatment of cryptococcosis.

Cryptococcosis, also referred to as “scooting to death,” is an communicable disease with an agent that causes infection by encapsulation of present yeast within the lungs, and sometimes in other body tissues (such because the genital area). it’s most ordinarily related to the inhalation of contaminated soil where the encapsulated yeast cells produce aerosol particles (or “crypts”) that become airborne and are inhaled. The disease has an time period of two to 6 weeks and is commonest after someone has had contact with contaminated soil during camping or traveling.

Key Players

Some of the major companies operating in the global cryptococcosis treatment market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

