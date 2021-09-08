New Taliban government | The United States will consult its allies

(Berlin) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet in Germany on Wednesday with his partners from twenty countries shaken by the withdrawal from Afghanistan following the announcement of the new Taliban government.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 7:12 am

The US Secretary of State has left Qatar, the largest airlift transit junction from Afghanistan, and is due to land at the US air force base in Ramstein, Germany, around noon, another junction where several thousand evacuees pass, we learn from the State Department.

Blinken will meet with Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Ramstein, with whom he will lead a virtual ministerial meeting from 20 countries to discuss how to proceed in Afghanistan.

Through this meeting, the United States will likely seek to reinforce international calls to the Taliban to keep their promise to let the Afghans go free if they so choose.

The talks could also help to coordinate the dealings with the interim government presented on Tuesday, which has no women or non-Taliban members and whose interior minister is wanted by the US for terrorism allegations.

“We want to go into the next phase together and in a coordinated manner, especially with regard to relations with the new rulers of Kabul,” Maas confirmed in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“We want to clarify how we can deal with the Taliban together that also serves our interests: respect for basic human rights, maintenance of escape routes (from the country) and humanitarian access – Qaeda and the Islamic State Group,” he explains.

The United States said it was “concerned” about the composition of the government but would judge it on its actions. US officials stress that official recognition of a Taliban government is far from certain.

After 20 years after being ousted by a US-led coalition, the Islamists are expected at the turn of the century by the international community. They are also committed to respecting the rights of women who were disregarded during their first term in office, promises that are difficult to convince.

During the meeting Maas also wants to address the “humanitarian crisis” in Afghanistan, the victims of “food shortages due to drought” and the suspension of “payments of” international aid on which many people depend “were arrested.

“We are ready to provide humanitarian aid through the United Nations and we will continue to discuss with the Taliban, if only to allow those for whom we are responsible to leave the country,” the minister warned Depend on Taliban’s behavior. ”

“The announcement of a transitional government without the participation of other groups and the violence against demonstrators and journalists in Kabul are not a sign of optimism in this regard,” said Maas.