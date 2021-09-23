New Update on Global Managed Network Services Market Analysis by Competitive landscape, Industry Insights and Forecast to 2028

Managed network services refer to a communication network which is operated & secured by the third-party service provider. It can help to lowers cost, improve agility and reduce complexity across the business network. This is type of outsource network solution. There are several solution & services which are included in managed networks like managed LAN, managed WAN, a managed gateway, managed wireless networks, and other automated network support services.

The rise in the population of random traffic, data volumes, bandwidth requirements & proliferation of IoT & cloud emerge as the various driving factors which expected to boost the global managed network services market growth over the forecast period. The increase in need to cut down the deployment cost and downtime expected to drive the market growth. Also, the growing need for superior network security with greater network accessibility is anticipated to contribute the global managed network services market growth.

Furthermore, the increase in penetration of mobility, big data analytics and cloud computing is another driving factor which expected to accelerate the growth of managed network services market during this forecast period. Moreover, the increase in need for cost optimization to improve business process efficiency as well as need to manage complex networks expected to propel the global managed network services market growth.

The rise in concerns to the exposing sensitive & confidential information is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global managed network services market growth. Also, lack of skilled professionals as well as uncertainty over the service change may hinder the market growth.

Managed Network Services Market Segmentation

The Global Managed Network Services Market is segmented into type such as Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed VPN, Managed WAN, Network Monitoring, and Managed Network Security, by organization size such as SMEs, and Large Enterprises. Further, market is segmented into industry vertical such as BFSI, Retail, Consumer Goods, IT, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Education, Healthcare & Life sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Others.

Also, the Global Managed Network Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North America region is one of the prominent regions in the managed network services market in terms of revenue share with large scale implementations across industries from past few years. Various top companies like Verizon, Cisco, IBM, are headquartered in North America. The rapid changes in Information and Technology infrastructure such as clod & virtualization have significantly increased the pressure on network administrators in this region to manage the network infrastructure. Hence, organizations here are outsourcing network services which offer enterprises a high standard network management & lower operating costs. North America is anticipated to remain a leader in the market, due to the increase in demand for high-speed networks and growing competition among major players in the networking industry for providing better customer experience, and the increase in adoption of cloud networking.

Top Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as CISCO, IBM, FUJITSU, ERICSSON, VERIZON, COMARCH, BT GROUP, AT&T, T-SYSTEMS, HUAWEI, etc.

