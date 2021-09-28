New York Health Workers | The vaccine or the gate

(New York) Since the last blow at midnight, health care workers in New York state can lose their jobs if they haven’t received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With tens of thousands of them falling into this category, their suspension or dismissal could result in serious staff shortages.

Nonetheless, since August 24 at the helm of the Empire State, Governor Kathy Hochul promised on Monday that she would rigorously implement this vaccination requirement, which his resigned predecessor Andrew Cuomo announced on August 16.

“That’s not a role that I appreciate. But I also realistically know that there are people who do not return to work, ”she said at a press conference in the Bronx.

New York State has more than 450,000 hospital staff. According to the latest official data, 84% of them were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Among the 145,000 people employed in old people’s homes, the proportion of those who had been vaccinated was slightly lower: 81%.

With the support of the New York State Nurses Union, the compulsory vaccination has been criticized by other unions, including those representing auxiliary workers. Healthcare workers have also challenged this on their own behalf in court. The measure represents an interference with religious or individual freedom.

One week delay

In the Big Apple, the measure should not lead to immediate layoffs. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that unvaccinated workers at the city’s public hospitals can use the week to get a first dose without fear of being unemployed. He said he hoped they would return to their post later.

New York City public hospitals employ around 50,000 people, about 10% of whom are unvaccinated. While no significant staff shortages were reported in public or private facilities in the megalopolis on Monday, adjustments may be necessary in the coming days, especially in intensive care units and operating theaters.

I believe hospitals will be ready to handle this time without compromising patient care.

New York Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi in a press conference

For her part, Governor Hochul announced last week that she would declare a state of emergency and, if necessary, deploy National Guard soldiers in certain hospitals. She also said she was ready to bring in nurses who are retired or overseas recruited, including in the Philippines and Ireland, to help make up for the staff shortage.

But on Monday she mainly asked the resistance to get vaccinated.

“For those who have not yet made this decision, please make the right choice,” she said. We have many facilities. Many of your employers are eager to give you a dose and let you know that you are part of the family. We need your help to continue. ”

Last minute vaccines

The deadline seems to have won over a number of resistance fighters. In the Bronx, one hospital reported that the percentage of its employees who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine increased from 88% on Friday to 94% on Monday morning. Most of the newly vaccinated workers had exposed themselves to the needle in a pharmacy over the weekend.

Governor Hochul also reported anecdotal information about the surge in the number of health care workers vaccinated on Monday, particularly in the southern part of the state. It will take some time to get an exact picture of the new situation in all of New York.

However, John Matland is not expected to leave the ranks of the resistance fighters. In the past few weeks, this medical imaging technician at Staten Island Teaching Hospital has become the face of COVID-19 vaccine resistance among health care workers in New York City.

On Monday morning, he cited religious reasons on Fox News to justify his refusal to be vaccinated. And he accused Governor Hochul of endangering the health of New Yorkers.

“It’s a terrible situation,” said the 36-year-old. ” [La vaccination obligatoire] is supposed to be done in the name of health, but it won’t help health at all. It will add to a huge problem as a time of year approaches when people are prone to get sick. You won’t have the staff to deal with the situation. ”