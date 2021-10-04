New Zealand could review its “zero COVID-19” strategy

(Wellington) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted Monday that the archipelago’s “zero COVID-19” strategy has not contained the spread of the virus in Auckland and that a new approach is emerging.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 7:35 am

The country has been protected from the pandemic for months, in part due to strict border measures that have allowed New Zealanders to lead near-normal lives.

But after a case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus surfaced in Auckland in August, containment measures had to be put in place.

The country’s two million residents have been incarcerated for seven weeks, while the national lockdown was lifted in early September.

Ms. Ardern admitted that the highly contagious Delta variant is a game changer and cannot be eliminated.

“Even with the long-term restrictions that we have imposed, we have clearly not reached the zero level,” she complained.

Ms Ardern has announced that she will not immediately abandon her strategy to eliminate COVID-19, but rather relax the Auckland containment, even if the number of new cases does not decrease.

She added that this change – which is an important evolution from the zero COVID-19 goal – was made possible thanks to a sharp increase in the number of people vaccinated.

“Getting rid of the virus was important because we didn’t have a vaccine. Now we have it so we can start changing the way we do things, ”she told reporters.

Auckland remains locked up but the government is reviewing the possibility of lifting certain measures every week.

Residents of the city can meet outdoors in groups of up to 10 people starting Wednesday, and measures such as reopening shops and schools are being considered in the coming weeks.

Opposition leader Judith Collins criticized Ms. Ardern, saying it was just a “vague list of intentions” and not a coherent strategy to replace the “zero COVID target” 19 “.

The archipelago of five million people has recorded only 27 deaths since the pandemic began.