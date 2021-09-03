Newborn Screening LC-MS Reagent Kits Market 2021 Latest Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2026- Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, Zivak Technologies, Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd (SCIEX), etc.

Global newborn screening LC-MS reagent kits market was valued at USD 233.86 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.8% during the forecast period 2019–2029

Newborn screening is the practice of testing babies in their first days of life for developmental, genetic, metabolic disorders, and conditions that can deter their normal development. Early detection and treatment can help prevent intellectual and physical disabilities and life-threatening illnesses. LC-MS/MS method is primarily employed for the detection of amino acids and acylcarnitine in blood. Tandem mass spectrometry can efficiently detect even a low concentration of the compounds that can be used to determine if the baby has any inborn metabolic disease or not.

Top Industry Players Overview: PerkinElmer Inc., Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, Zivak Technologies, Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd (SCIEX), RECIPE Chemicals, and Labsystems Diagnostics Oyare some of the key players leading theglobal newborn screening LC-MS reagent kits market.

By Type

Derivatized

Non derivatized

By Sales Channel

Protein Metabolism

Fatty Acid Metabolism

Organic Acid Metabolism

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

