Next Generation Sequencing Market Impressive Growth Rate of US$ 26,501.2 million by 2025 with Eminent Key Players: Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Macrogen Inc., Qiagen N.V. ,PerkinElmer, Inc.

The Next generation sequencing in healthcare market was valued at US$ 4,274.9 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach US$ 26,501.2 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2016 to 2025.

This research report provides insights on the global next generation sequencing market. Next-generation sequences (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA or RNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. However, in this research study, the products of NGS have been classified into three broad segments as consumables, services and platforms. The growth of the Next generation sequencing in healthcare market is attributed to the increases in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops among others, are likely to propel the market growth.

The report provides an liberated information about the Next Generation Sequencing Market supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments, size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies’ profiles including business overview and recent development.

Top Leading Vendors of Next Generation Sequencing Market:-

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Product

Consumables

Services

Platforms

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Technology

Genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing

Other

Next generation sequencing in Healthcare Market – by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Sequencing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Business Continuity Software development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Next Generation Sequencing Market report delivers knowledge about the market overview which to help the user to understand the market in terms of its classification, segmentation, potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. The market revenue generation is also included in the report. The various segments from which major sales of the market is obtained is included within the report along with the regional segmentation. The regional segmentation helps the market players to understand where to make investments and where there will support from both the consumers and government.

Finally, this report is concluded with recent developments, and weaknesses of the current strategies, which helps to improve the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market. It includes commercial factors, which are responsible for the growth of the businesses. The report goes on to explore market drivers and restraints to generate a concise representation of key segments and competitive landscape of the market.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand by 2021-2025

Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast 2021-2025

Chapter 7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

