Niaouli Oil Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2018 – 2028

An essential oil is a liquid containing aroma or fragrance compound taken from different parts of plants. Essential oils are also called as aetherolea, volatile oils, or ethereal oils. An oil is considered to be essential as it contains the essence of plants, which is one of the main reason to provide the fragrance and aroma to the oil. Essential oils are mainly used in cosmetics, soaps, perfumes and other personal care products. Essential oils are being used in the food and beverage industry in order to increase the aroma of the food product. It is used during the aromatherapy, as it induces relaxation for the body. There are different types of essential oils available such as cinnamon essential oil, clove essential oil, lemon essential oil, niaouli oil, ginger essential oil, cumin essential oil, rosewood essential oil, sandalwood essential oil among other essential oils. Niaouli oil is made using niaouli twigs and leaves, obtained from niaouli tree. Niaouli oil is mostly found in Madagascar. Niaouli oil has been used for many years to treat various skin problems such as acne. Niaouli oil is used for healing several wounds. Niaouli oil market will increase in the upcoming years for its medicinal properties.

Niaouli oil is extracted from the tree named niaouli tree, which can also be used in different products such as teas, treating digestion problems and skin care treatments. Niaouli oil is commonly found in the Middle East and Africa. Traditionally Niaouli oil was used as an analgesic for its pain relieving properties. Also niaouli oil helps relieving the pain of migraines, toothaches and ear aches. Niaouli oil inhibits the growth of the microbes inside the body for its antimicrobial properties, which reduces the problems caused due to the microbial infection. Niaouli oil is used as an effective face cleanser as it helps to moisturize and tighten the skin. Niaouli oil serves as a disinfectant and helps clear skin irritations such as boils, insect bites and ulcers. Niaouli oil is used mainly in the aromatherapy as it helps reduce discomforts caused due to respiratory problems, relieves cold, cough, congestion and phlegm. Niaouli oil is known for its febrifuge properties as it helps lower the body temperature during fever. Niaouli oil kills insects and keeps them away for its insecticide properties. Niaouli oil has an astringent property which prevents excessive bleeding from the wounds. In the upcoming years, the potential of the niaouli oil market will increase for its various properties.

Global Niaouli Oil Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global niaouli oil market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global niaouli oil market has been segmented as:

Household Care

Healthcare Respiration Cardiovascular Rheumatism Digestive Health Others

Cosmetics and Personal Care Skin Care Hair Care Aromatherapy



On the basis of distribution channel, the global niaouli oil market has been segmented as:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmaceuticals

Online Retail

Global Niaouli Oil Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global niaouli oil market identified across the value chain includes Floracopeia Inc., Neal’s Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited, Sallamander Concepts (Pty) Ltd, AOS Products Private Limited, India Essential Oils, New Directions Aromatics Inc., TMC Industries Inc, The Cary Company, Vigon International., Jedwards International, Inc., Royal Atlantic Group, Natural Taste International Inc., Citromax Flavors among the other niaouli oil participants.

Key Developments in the Niaouli Oil market:

In the year 2018, Ambre Blends. The company got featured in most of the health and wellness, cosmetic and personal care magazines such as organic spa, new beauty magazine, HARPER’S BAZAAR AUSTRALIA, glamourmag.com and many other fashion blogs which creates an awareness among the consumers regarding Niaouli Oil benefits.

Opportunities for Participants in the Niaouli Oil Market:

The potential for the growth of the niaouli oil market is quite high owing to its various health benefits. The population in regions such as Northern America and Latin America use niaouli oil on a daily basis. If the same practice is adopted by other regions, the niaouli oil is likely to lead to global market growth.

