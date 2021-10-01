Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to one year in prison | “What happened doesn’t happen anymore”

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of “illegal campaign funding” on Thursday. The press spoke to political scientist Thomas Guénolé, for whom this judgment proves that he has taken over the judiciary in the face of corruption.

Seven months after Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to one year in prison for the so-called “wiretapping” affair, he was sentenced on Thursday for “illegal campaign financing” in the Bygmalion affair. The former president was accused of spending too much on his 2012 election campaign, which reportedly cost 42.7 million euros, 20.2 million more than the legal limit.

The Paris Criminal Court sentenced “Sarko” to one year imprisonment in the form of house arrest under electronic surveillance. His lawyer said his client would appeal the case. Thirteen other people involved in the case were also sentenced to two to three years’ imprisonment. All penalties are more severe than those proposed by the prosecutor.

According to political scientist Thomas Guénolé, author of Nicolas Sarkozy’s book, Chronicle of an Impossible Return ?, these exemplary judgments testify to regaining control of the judiciary in the face of corruption among the political elite. “What passed doesn’t pass,” he said.

La Presse: Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced again to one year in prison. Is it a historic decision?

Thomas Guénolé: This is not the first time a presidential candidate has cheated by spending more than he is allowed to spend. The question was asked after the campaign reports by Jacques Chirac and Édouard Balladur in 1995. There was enough room to invalidate them, but they were not convicted. However, it is the first time that a presidential candidate has been convicted of fraud on campaign accounts. That is new.

Heavy punishment or not?

I don’t think the sentence is harsh for the reason the person was convicted. The person is sentenced for a system of hiding this explosion of expenses authorized by double-entry bookkeeping systems. As far as I know, these are mafia methods … But it’s bad compared to what we’re used to in France. This is part of a global phenomenon that judges are much more likely to prosecute and condemn the political class for breaking the law. Up until now, in French political and legal life, a politician who did such a thing was not convicted in court.

What do you think has changed?

I have two hypotheses. The first concerns the generational aspect. The judges of earlier generations were much more permissive and negligent on these issues. It was a different time. In the past five or ten years we’ve seen judges begin to apply the law. The first to pay the price was François Fillon (right-hand candidate in the 2017 presidential election), who was eventually convicted of a practice since Methusalah, namely that MPs and senators use their wives or loved ones as fictional parliamentarians’ assistants. What didn’t happen anymore …

Second hypothesis?

That of the political pressure on the judiciary to bring down opponents of political power in court. There are people on the right who think François Fillon fell victim to the maneuvers of certain networks to sink his candidacy in favor of Macron.

Does that apply to Nicolas Sarkozy?

In his case it is different. What a lot of people in the Sarkozy community say, however, is that Sarkozy humiliated, insulted and confronted the judges in France so much that they end up taking revenge. He called them names. And so he now takes everything in his face.

In your opinion, is that the end of the political path for Sarkozy?

It is the continuation of a political and judicial soap opera in which the convictions pile up. It goes further from the possibility of a return to active political life, but it was already a very distant possibility. Mainly because he already had a criminal record, so it’s starting to get busy. Then because he’s 66 years old. It is slowly becoming unthinkable for age problems. That means – and I insist – we have absolutely no predictions what the outcome of the calling will be. Because in France an appeal process means going through the process all over again …

Can this condemnation, as the presidential election campaign begins in France, affect the Les Républicains party founded by Sarkozy?

No, I don’t think so. The Sarkozy page has already been turned around in Les Républicains and in French politics in general. We are talking about someone who was president from 2007 to 2012. Next year we are in 2022. It will be over for 10 years. At Les Républicains we have other concerns. Another generation is active. Xavier Bertrand, Valérie Pécresse… there are people who think that the Sarkozy and Fillon generations were of a different caliber. Everyone their opinion on it …