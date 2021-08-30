no need for a network to make a call, according to a rumor

One could talk about the apple brand again. In fact, according to the information reported by some media, the next iPhone series would have a certain peculiarity. In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 13 would have been improved. This series supports 5G mmWave, the fastest version of 5G, in various countries. This type of phone would also have the particularity of connecting to satellites.

According to the details provided by the platform “The Verge” about this innovation, the iPhone 13 would be equipped with a custom Qualcomm X60 chip. This would allow direct connection to LEO or “low earth orbit” satellites. The iPhone 13 could also connect even when they are out of reach of the telephone operators infrastructure. Although this information is not yet official, rumors about this type of connectivity have already circulated since 2019.

Promote user connection in remote areas

A team within the Apple brand is already working on this way of connecting the iPhone to satellites, without going through the services of telephone operators. We also remember that this option of the iPhone 13 is not for a fight with the telephone operators. The goal would be to allow users in remote areas to have better access to 4G or 5G networks.

