Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Growth to be Propelled by Rising Incidences, Technological Developments & Increasing Demand for Better Services

Non-Insulin Reactions can be managed by taking a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding foods that contain excessive amounts of sugar. It has also been discovered that some individuals suffer from this condition due to a lack of digestive enzymes. There are many different alternative approaches that can be used to manage this condition including the use of dietary supplements, the administration of oral or intravenous medications, and physical therapies.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive growth of the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of diabetes among adults aged 18 years and above increased from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. According to the same source, in 2016, around 1.6 million deaths across the globe were associated with diabetes. Furthermore, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, around 374 million people were at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes while over 1.1 million children and adolescents were living with type 1 diabetes. Non-insulin therapies increase the insulin release from the pancreas and typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global non-insulin therapies diabetes market. Furthermore, development in non-insulin therapies and the advent of advanced medications is expected to propel the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the expiration of patents of various major drugs is expected to restrain growth of the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market. This is owing to increasing incidence of diabetes in the region. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), in 2018, around 34.2 million people in the U.S. has diabetes. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to the gradual development of medical infrastructure and rising awareness among the population.

Major companies involved in the global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market are Sanofi, Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, and F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

For instance, in January 2020, Eli Lily and Company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Trijardy XR medicine, indicated for type-2 diabetes.

