Non-invasive Pain Management Devices Market: New Technology, Growth, Insights, Trend, Demand & Forecast 2027

Non-invasive pain management devices are an efficient alternative to traditional methods of pain management. many of us suffer from chronic pain that has become a serious burden on their lives. These patients often have tried various sorts of treatment to manage their pain, but haven’t found effective methods of pain management which will allow them to measure a traditional life. These non-invasive pain management devices include therapies like acupuncture, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, laser therapy, etc. Each of those pain management devices is effective in managing differing types of pain.

The incidence rate of diseases like cancer and trauma cases is getting high with passing time across the world . This has resulted during a huge requirement for advanced surgical methods and technological advancements within the field of medicines, augmenting the expansion of the worldwide non-invasive pain management devices. as an example , consistent with World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2018, there have been around 18 million cases everywhere the planet . Cancer may be a very painful disease, then are the treatments associated with it. Sometimes, the pain becomes unbearable for the patient to require anymore, at those times, medical professionals use non-invasive pain management devices, to scale back the pain flares and to form the processes a touch bit easier for the patient. Healthcare sectors everywhere the planet are adopting more services and devices which will be less painful for the patients and as a result, are creating propulsion within the global non-invasive pain management devices market.

Acupuncture has been shown to supply relief for people affected by headaches, migraines, and back pain. This treatment involves the insertion of sterile needles into specific points on the body. The results of acupuncture often vary depending upon the severity of the pain and therefore the individual’s tolerance for pain management devices. Because this type of non-invasive pain management devices requires the utilization of needles, many patients are hesitant to undergo acupuncture treatments. Moreover, the value of the devices and therefore the lack of skilled individuals to manage and use the devices, are hindering the expansion of the worldwide non-invasive pain management devices market.

In recent times, the incidence rate of such severe diseases and cases associated with trauma has increased over the year in North America. as an example , consistent with the American Cancer Society, in 2020 there have been around 1806590 new cancer cases diagnosed within the region. this is often facilitated the expansion of the worldwide non-invasive pain management devices market. The favorable government policies, insurance , and awareness associated with noninvasive treatments are driving the worldwide non-invasive pain management devices market within the Asia Pacific. due to of these , there are some significant industrial; developments within the global non-invasive pain management devices market, within the past few years. as an example , In July 2019, Tivic Health Systems announced that it’s managed to boost around US$ 8 million in seed funding, and can be using this for the launch of its ClearUP device.

Major Noninvasive pain management devices in the market: Orbasone Pain Relief System (Orthometrix, Inc), Medio UniSono eco (Iskra Medical), Medio MULTI eco (Iskra Medical), ActivBody, Apostherapy (Sportsmed), VitalStim Plus (DJO Global) etc.

