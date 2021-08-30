Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021 -2028 Industry Research Covers Top Players as Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN

Employing NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DIAGNOSTICS Market report is the best way to stay on the right path because the data and realities of the industry get the focus. This universal market report is comprehensive and opens a door of international market for the products. Businesses get armed with information produced by sound research methods which offers more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that will affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. All of these market insights will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making.

The global non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 3,463.37 million by 2028 from USD 1,291.66 million in 2020, growing at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Non-small cell lung cancer is a disease in which malignant cells or cancer cells are formed in the tissues of the lungs. These are of different types, and each type has different cancer cells that grow and spread in different ways. The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) types are squamous cell carcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma. In squamous cell carcinoma, the cancer forms in the thin, flat cells lining inside the lungs and is called epidermoid carcinoma. Large cell carcinoma cancer begins in several types of large cells. The adenocarcinoma type of cancer begins in the cells that line the alveoli and make substances such as mucus. One of the significant risks for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is that smoking and symptoms include a cough that doesn’t go away and shortness of breath. Various tests are used, such as imaging tests, molecular tests, biopsies, and others, to diagnose and examine the cancer stage. Diagnosis is essential to identify the disease in time so that proper treatment could be given to patients.

Some of the major players operating in the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market are:

Abbott Laboratories Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Agilent Technologies, Inc. QIAGEN Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. NanoString Janssen Pharmaceutical NV Inivata Ltd

(Lung Adenocarcinoma (LUAD), Lung Squamous Cell Carcinoma (LUSC), Large Cell Carcinoma And Others), Product (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, And Services And Softwares) Test(Imaging Test, Molecular Test, Biopsy, Sputum Cytology, Thoracentesis, Immunohistochemistry, And Others)

End-User

(Hospital, Clinical Laboratories, Academics And Others)

Country

(U.S., Mexico, Canada, France, Russia, Netherlands, U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland And Rest Of Europe, China, Thailand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, India, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific, South Africa Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, And Rest Of Middle East And Africa, Brazil, Argentina Rest Of South America) Industry Trends And Forecast to 2028.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

1.4 LIMITATIONS

1.5 MARKETS COVERED

The factors driving the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market are the usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the diagnostics procedures coupled with the rise in a number of geriatric population that is more susceptible to non-small cell lung cancer. On the other hand, the high cost of instrumentation and challenges associated with brand equity might hamper the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market.

The rising healthcare expenditure in developing regions will create opportunities for the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market. However, the high competition among market players is acting as one of the challenges to the growth non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market.

The non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market scenario, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

The global non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market is segmented into four notable segments based on the cancer type, products, test, and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of cancer type, the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market is segmented into lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD), lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC), large cell carcinoma, and others. In 2021, the lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) segment is expected to dominate the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market due to the growing cases of lung adenocarcinoma worldwide.

On the basis of products, the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments and services, and software. In 2021, the instrument segment is expected to dominate the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market due to the rise in the usage of different instruments for diagnostic purposes in cancer.

On the basis of tests, the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market is a segmented imaging test, molecular test, biopsy, sputum cytology, thoracentesis, immunohistochemistry, and others. In 2021, the molecular test segment is expected to dominate the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market due to the growing molecular test for diagnostic purposes.

On the basis of end-users, the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, academics, and others. In 2021, the clinical laboratories segment is expected to dominate the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market due to the growing clinical research in cancer.

Competitive Landscape and Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

Global non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, India presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the non-small cell lung cancer diagnostics market.