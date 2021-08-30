Nondestructive Market 2021 Analysis by Recent Developments and Scope- Acuren Group, Inc., Applus Services, S.A., Bureau Veritas Group, FLIR Systems

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Nondestructive Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Nondestructive from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The nondestructive test (NDT) market for the infrastructure industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Nondestructive Market: Acuren Group, Inc., Applus Services, S.A., Bureau Veritas Group, FLIR Systems, Inc., Infrastructure Preservation Corporation, Intertek Group plc, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, ROSEN Group, Tech4Imaging LLC and others.

Recent Developments:

– June 2019 the energy & industry division of Applus Services, S.A. get accreditation to undertake electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing. This new accreditation will help Applus to advance its business in the field of industrial-sector testing.

– January 2018 – FLIR Systems, Inc. introduced a thermal-equipped concrete monitoring solution to enhance its product portfolio in nondestructive testing for the construction industry. This new device provides real-time data on concrete quality with thermal imaging technology.

Market Overview:

Factors, such as stringent regulations mandating safety standards, and growth in infrastructure maintenance services are anticipated to fuel the market growth. The economies of China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico, among others, have had steady GDP growth over the years, attracting investors from around the world to invest in infrastructure development. The migration of the general population from rural areas to urban areas has increased in these countries, resulting in demand for housing and other facilities. With the construction sector booming in these countries, the non-destructive testing market has flourished because it is a necessity in getting clearances for buildings.

As per future investment plans by China Investment Corporation, China is going to invest 13% of its total expenditure into industrial (excluding energy & utility) and real estate sectors in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The nondestructive market for infrastructure industry includes various NDT equipment and services with various testing technologies including radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle testing, liquid penetrant testing, visual testing, acoustic emission testing, thermography testing, and laser scanning testing.

Regional Analysis For Nondestructive Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Key Trends:

Surging Infrastructure Maintenance Services in Developed Economies is Driving the Growth

– The NDT services market is driven by an aging infrastructure and the increasing need for its maintenance in developed regions like the US and Western Europe. The global recession and the European Sovereign Debt crisis have affected the economy, thereby making investments in new projects nearly downwards on the growth chart. However, the need for NDT testing is unaffected as the financial implications of failure are much greater than the cost of testing. This is a core driver of the services market.

– According to the European Investment Bank, 43% of the municipality in the Europe region with poor infrastructure states technical capability is one of the major obstacles for infrastructure development. This situation is expected to be a primary factor for the adoption of NDT services among the European government.

– With respect to the statement from the World Economic Forum, the world will see a USD 15 trillion infrastructure gap by 2040, which can be addressable through the timely maintenance of existing infrastructures. This massive gap will actually create potential space for the nondestructive test market for the infrastructure industry in the forecast period.

– While economies like China, India, Saudi Arabia, and others are able to maintain more than 4% of GDPs spending on infrastructure development, developed nations are falling behind and provide the opportunity to NDT vendors to augment their market share in the global infrastructure industry.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Nondestructive Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

